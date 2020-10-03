Podcast #795 - October 3rd, 2020
COVID-19 Update
What's The Word: Decrement
News Items: Electric Vehicles and Climate Change, Black Holes and Wormholes, Neanderthals and Y Chromosomes, Paranormal Naval Ships
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Time Travel Paradox
Science or Fiction
Special Segment
- COVID-19 Update https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/covid-not-close-to-herd-immunity/
What's the Word
- What's the Word Decrement
News Items
- Electric Vehicles and Climate Change https://phys.org/news/2020-09-electric-vehicles-wont-climate.html
- Black Hole Circling a Wormhole https://www.sciencenews.org/article/black-hole-circling-wormhole-weird-gravitational-waves
- Neanderthal Y Chromosomes https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/y-chromosomes-of-humans-neanderthals-and-denisovans/
- Paranormal Naval Ships https://www.kristv.com/news/local-news/u-s-s-lexington-hosts-paranormal-investigation
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: safecracker
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1: Time Travel Paradox Subject: Time travel without paradox? I'm sure you've gotten many e-mails on this one. Any chance you can or can get a mathematician to explain how things like reality compensating for changes the time traveler makes can be expressed mathematically? Feels like trying to have an equation for free will or maybe just a smile... Cheers! Rich Dayton, OH
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science John Elfreth Watkins Jr., the curator of mechanical technology at the Smithsonian Institution, in 1900 predicted that by the 2000s, 'there will be no C, X, or Q in our everyday alphabet. They will be abandoned because unnecessary.'https://bestlifeonline.com/2020-predictions/?nab=0&utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F
- Item #2 Science In 1911 Thomas Edison predicted, “It will be an easy matter to convert a truckload of iron bars into virgin gold.”https://www.bobvila.com/slideshow/13-odd-predictions-about-the-future-that-people-in-past-decades-got-wrong-and-right-52637
- Item #3 Science “Nuclear-powered vacuum cleaners will probably be a reality in 10 years.” - Alex Lewyt, President of the Lewyt vacuum company, 1955.https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/10/10-predictions-for-the-future-that-got-it-wildly-wrong/
- Item #4 Fiction Nikola Tesla predicted in 1935 that, “By the dawn of the 21st century alcohol will no longer be consumed by mankind, who will have evolved beyond the need for such tonics.” http://www.openculture.com/2015/09/nikola-teslas-predictions-for-the-21st-century.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'There are in fact two things, science and opinion; the former begets knowledge, the latter ignorance”. -Hippocrates