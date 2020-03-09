Podcast #766 - March 14th, 2020
What's the Word: Moiety
News Items: Shorter Day in Past, Handwashing, CAM for Coronavirus, Lift Follow Up
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
News Items: Shorter Day in Past, Handwashing, CAM for Coronavirus, Lift Follow Up
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
What's the Word
- What's the Word Moiety
News Items
- Shorter Day in Past https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/day-was-shorter-70-million-years-ago/
- Handwashing https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/prevention.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fabout%2Fprevention.html
- CAM for Coronavirus https://news.trust.org/item/20200309161253-0ve6e
- Lift Part 2 The bottom line on lift.
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: gibbon
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Astronomers have discovered a new type of pulsar that only pulsates on one side. https://news.psu.edu/story/611308/2020/03/09/research/new-type-pulsating-star-discovered
- Item #2 Fiction The red giant, Betelgeuse, continues an unprecedented dimming, which recent observations suggest is due to a decrease in intrinsic brightness. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200306122454.htm
- Item #3 Science Using the ESO Telescope, astronomers have detected an exoplanet where it rains iron. https://www.enn.com/articles/62592-eso-telescope-observes-exoplanet-where-it-rains-iron
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'It's not important what famous people say. We have to speak about things in the right manner. Not people with no knowledge, like me, talking about something like politics or Coronovirus. My opinion really is not important.' - Liverpool Football Club manager Jürgen Klopp