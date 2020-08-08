Podcast #787 - August 8th, 2020
Live from NECSS 2020
What's the Word: Perseverance
Your Number's Up: Absolute Zero
News Items: Climate Sensitivity, Massive Research Fraud, Sexual Parasitism and Immune Function
Science or Fiction
Special Segment
- Live from NECSS with special guest George Hrab We chat about COVID and the conference.
What's the Word
- What's the Word Perseverance
Your Number's Up
- Your Number's Up Absolute Zero
News Items
- Climate Sensitivity https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/climate-sensitivity/
- Massive Research Fraud https://thewire.in/the-sciences/paper-mill-research-fraud-china-clinicians-elisabeth-bik-smut-clyde-research-fraud-misconduct
- Sexual Parasiticm and Immune Function https://scitechdaily.com/sexual-parasitism-loss-of-adaptive-immunity-helps-deep-sea-anglerfish-physically-fuse-with-their-mates/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science The oldest masks discovered were found in modern day Israel, and they date back to pre-biblical times, they are roughly 9000 years old.
- Item #2 Fiction In the 14th century, plague doctors wore a mask with a bird-like beak to protect them from The Black Plague, as they believed diseases of the time could be caught from breathing 'bad air'.
- Item #3 Science In 2021, it is estimated that US manufacturers will collectively produce over one billion N95 masks.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Carl Sagan always used to say that when he was trying to explain something to someone, he would go back to that time when he didn't understand it, and then he would retrace his thought steps so that he could make it absolutely clear, and that's one of the infinite number of things I learned from him.' - Ann Druyan