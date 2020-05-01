Podcast #774 - May 9th, 2020
Special Guest: Richard Saunders
Special Segment
- COVID-19 Update Including a report from Australia
News Items
- Wandering Magnetic North Pole https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-52550973
- Air Plasma Jet Propulsion https://phys.org/news/2020-05-fossil-fuel-free-jet-propulsion-air.html
- Hydrogen Breathers https://www.sciencealert.com/life-could-be-found-on-an-exoplanet-with-a-hydrogen-atmosphere-says-study
- Murder Hornets https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/invasion-murder-hornets-180974809/
- Prayer for COVID-19 https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/05/01/849408522/clinical-study-considers-the-power-of-prayer-to-combat-covid-19
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Hippos
Special Report
- Special Report Premium Wine Cards
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Artificial fertilizer is responsible for 80% of current world food production. https://ourworldindata.org/how-many-people-does-synthetic-fertilizer-feed
- Item #2 Science The Haber-Bosch process, used to fix nitrogen, consumes between 1-2% of the world’s energy usage. https://cen.acs.org/environment/green-chemistry/Industrial-ammonia-production-emits-CO2/97/i24
- Item #3 Science One adult’s urine contains enough nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium to fertilize enough food production for 50-100% of one person’s food requirements. https://modernfarmer.com/2014/01/human-pee-proven-fertilizer-future/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “It is wrong always, everywhere, and for anyone, to believe anything upon insufficient evidence.” -William Kingdon Clifford, mathematician and philosopher (4 May 1845-1879)