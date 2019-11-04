Podcast #748 - November 9th, 2019
5-10 Years: Growing Livers
News Items: Bacterial Colonies, Does Music Make You Smarter, Measles and Immunity, Bill Maher Anti-Vaxxer
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
5-10 Years
- 5-10 Year Follow Up Growing Livers https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/growing-new-livers/
News Items
- Bacterial Colonies https://www.genengnews.com/news/bacterial-colonies-engineered-to-mimic-another-aspect-of-multicellular-organisms/
- Does Music Make You Smarter https://undark.org/2019/11/04/music-lessons-intelligence/
- Measles and Immunity https://arstechnica.com/science/2019/11/heres-how-measles-wipes-out-the-immune-systems-memory/
- Bill Maher Anti-Vaxxer https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-problem-with-bill-maher/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Pipe finder
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A new review of published research concludes that one medium-sized potted plant per average household room purifies the air as well as standard ventilation. https://drexel.edu/now/archive/2019/November/potted-plants-do-not-improve-air-quality/
- Item #2 Science Researchers detail the mechanisms by which some bacteria directly feed on electricity for energy. https://earthsky.org/earth/scientists-study-bacteria-that-eat-and-breathe-electricity
- Item #3 Science A new study finds that flagging news items on Facebook as fake had no effect on whether subjects thought they were true, which was entirely determined by alignment with their existing beliefs, regardless of their party affiliation. https://misq.org/fake-news-on-social-media-people-believe-what-they-want-to-believe-when-it-makes-no-sense-at-all.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'There are so many ways to be involved in science. And, what I really need out there, across the world, is people that just appreciate the idea that the universe is so beautiful, that we can work together to understand it. Whatever you’re doing in life, you can be part of that adventure.' - Michelle Thaller, assistant director for Science Communication at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center