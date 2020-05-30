Podcast #777 - May 30th, 2020
- COVID-19 Update updates on the numbers and the science
News Items
- Loners and Swarms https://www.quantamagazine.org/out-of-sync-loners-may-secretly-protect-orderly-swarms-20200521/
- Dinosaur Asteroid Impact https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-52795929
- Backward Time Universe https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/weird-news/nasa-scientists-detect-parallel-universe-21996849
- Why Beards https://www.sciencealert.com/researchers-suggest-my-bushy-beard-evolved-so-you-can-safely-punch-me-in-the-head
- Solving Space Junk https://cires.colorado.edu/news/solving-space-junk-problem
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Train
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Electrical Treatment First time long time (2010 I think) I'm a better thinker as a result of the show so can't thank you enough. The book was great too To my question I have Retinitis pigmentosa, (genetic degenerative vision condition). Diagnosed at 14 and now 36 so it's well on its way. Recently my partner found a German clinic advertising the Federov Treatment, link at the end, it claims not to cure but stabilise and in some cases improve night vision/peripheral vision. The treatment is electrical stimulation to retinal cells/optic nerve or parts of the brain dependant on the condition. It claims to natural - I don't see electricity to the dome in nature myself - and the website is full of testimonials. I can't find anywhere else that delivers the treatment although it's delivered by neurologists (good?) and has been going since '93. I've read a pinned review of the available studies, link at the end. Small studies in animals and humans, the improvements as far as I can see are all assumed markers, thicker this, increased blood flow to that and the killer quote for me Despite several studies showing promising 'results in both animal experiments and clinical studies, there are presently few reports on the mechanisms of action for ES, making this field still poorly understood.' I'd love to be wrong and not wait for CRISPR or the phase 2 stem cell trials but I'm not optimistic Thanks for all that you do, you're all wonderful. I don't know who picks these up but I have to say that although she's part of the furniture now I'm really happy with the addition of Cara, as much as I like the speculative and exciting potential sciences I think she applies them to the world as it is: environmentally, socially etc. I did have a COVID question but this trump's it for me. Stay safe in these peculiar times and thanks again Stephen Manchester, UK
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists find evidence that the mass extinction 359 million years ago was caused by a UV damage resulting from a collapse of the ozone layer. https://phys.org/news/2020-05-erosion-ozone-layer-responsible-mass.html
- Item #2 Fiction A new study of online clothes shopping using augmented reality showed higher purchase satisfaction than in person shopping. https://news.cornell.edu/stories/2020/05/augmented-reality-can-improve-online-shopping-study-finds
- Item #3 Science Astronomers have used a new technique to finally identify all the missing baryonic matter in the universe. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2300-2
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'I’m 13, so I don’t want to rush everything ... I’m still trying to figure it out, but I just want to focus on learning right now. That’s what I love to do.” Jack Rico, youngest graduate in Fullerton College history, earned 4 associates degrees simultaneously over the course of 2 years