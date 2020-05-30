Question #1: Electrical Treatment

First time long time (2010 I think) I'm a better thinker as a result of the show so can't thank you enough. The book was great too To my question I have Retinitis pigmentosa, (genetic degenerative vision condition). Diagnosed at 14 and now 36 so it's well on its way. Recently my partner found a German clinic advertising the Federov Treatment, link at the end, it claims not to cure but stabilise and in some cases improve night vision/peripheral vision. The treatment is electrical stimulation to retinal cells/optic nerve or parts of the brain dependant on the condition. It claims to natural - I don't see electricity to the dome in nature myself - and the website is full of testimonials. I can't find anywhere else that delivers the treatment although it's delivered by neurologists (good?) and has been going since '93. I've read a pinned review of the available studies, link at the end. Small studies in animals and humans, the improvements as far as I can see are all assumed markers, thicker this, increased blood flow to that and the killer quote for me Despite several studies showing promising 'results in both animal experiments and clinical studies, there are presently few reports on the mechanisms of action for ES, making this field still poorly understood.' I'd love to be wrong and not wait for CRISPR or the phase 2 stem cell trials but I'm not optimistic Thanks for all that you do, you're all wonderful. I don't know who picks these up but I have to say that although she's part of the furniture now I'm really happy with the addition of Cara, as much as I like the speculative and exciting potential sciences I think she applies them to the world as it is: environmentally, socially etc. I did have a COVID question but this trump's it for me. Stay safe in these peculiar times and thanks again Stephen Manchester, UK