Question #1: Craniometry

Thank you for the response! I really appreciate you taking the time to respond to me. I would like to clarify why I provided the feedback that I did. I went back and re-listened to the segment. First, in Evan's introductory description of craniometry was that it was 'long-ago debunked as pseudo-science.' He continues saying that craniometry is 'the study of the shape and form of the human head or skull. Craniometrists would take precise measurements using landmarks on the skull. ...The idea behind it is that you would compare one skull with another and then make statistical comparisons between populations. The underlying assumption of craniometry is that skull size and shape determine brain size, which determines such things as intelligence and capacity for moral behavior.' The underlined part here is not entirely correct. Yes, the size of the cranial vault does lead to certain assumptions about brain size (especially when measuring the endocranial capacity), but it in no way is used to estimate intelligence or moral behavior. That is an antiquated way of interpreting craniometric data that has long been debunked, as you all noted on the show. Rather, the form of the skull is a record of past and present evolutionary processes that we can utlize to infer the evolution of the human skull, population histories, and the interaction between genetics and environmental/developmental factors in shaping the skull. Second, the discussion focused on the discrimantory application of craniometrics and did not mention the valid scientific use of it. This presents the idea that craniometrics is for discriminatory purposes only. While you did note that it all depends on how such things are used, there was no counterbalance to the racist applications. This caused this segment of the show to come across as craniometry is entirely a pseudo-science for which it is solely used for discriminatory practices. I completely understand that you all do not have a lot of time to address each topic fully, however, a better balanced introduction would have been enough (for me at least) to show that craniometry is a valid science with real-world applications. Thanks again for your time and consideration! Mahalo! Kat