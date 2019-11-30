Podcast #751 - November 30th, 2019
Special Guest - Richard Saunders
News Items: Sex Robots, Acupuncture Points Don't Exist, Nuclear Rockets, Fake News and False Memory
Psychic Detectives in Australia
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Sex Robots https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/9800452/sex-robot-malfunction-attack-owners/
- Acupuncture Points Don't Exist https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/acupuncture-points-dont-exist/
- Fake News and False Memory https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/false-memories-and-fake-news/
Special Report
- Psychic Detective in Australia With Richard Saunders
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science In 1964 and Australian man running low on money and keen to get home, successfully posted himself from London England to Perth Australia in a wooden box.
- Item #2 Science Australia is vast being the world’s 6th largest country, almost as big as the US although much smaller in population. However, it is the only continent without active volcanoes.
- Item #3 Fiction Australia played a vital role in the 1969 moon landings via its radio telescopes that relayed the tv and other transmissions from the moon to Houston. What is less well known is the Apollo 11 astronauts were all trained in geology to help them understand what they would find when they reached the moon. This included a 2 week stint in Australia to study the rocks in the great Victoria desert.
- IOtem #4 Science Australia was the second country to give women the right to vote.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'In all of history we have found just one cure for error, a partial antidote against making and repeating grand and foolish mistakes, a remedy against self-deception. That antidote is criticism.' — David Brin