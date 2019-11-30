Australia is vast being the world’s 6th largest country, almost as big as the US although much smaller in population. However, it is the only continent without active volcanoes.

Australia played a vital role in the 1969 moon landings via its radio telescopes that relayed the tv and other transmissions from the moon to Houston. What is less well known is the Apollo 11 astronauts were all trained in geology to help them understand what they would find when they reached the moon. This included a 2 week stint in Australia to study the rocks in the great Victoria desert.