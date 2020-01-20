Podcast #760 - February 1st, 2020
What's the Word: Ablation
News Items: Does Information have Mass, Fight Fat with Salt and Ice, Where Does Poop Go, Solar Scam
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Kinesio Tape
Science or Fiction
News Items: Does Information have Mass, Fight Fat with Salt and Ice, Where Does Poop Go, Solar Scam
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Kinesio Tape
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
What's the Word
- What's the Word Albation
News Items
- Dark Matter or Information https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/does-information-have-mass/
- Fighting Fat With Salt and Ice https://newatlas.com/medical/fat-reduction-ice-saline-solution/
- Where Does Poop Go https://www.livescience.com/where-does-poop-go.html
- Solar Scam https://www.justice.gov/usao-edca/pr/top-executives-plead-guilty-participating-billion-dollar-ponzi-scheme-biggest-criminal
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Door
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Kinesio Tape and Pregnancy I’m in a mom’s running group and it is rife with pseudoscience. They often talk about going to a chiropractor, cupping, taping, and all the other usual suspects found in fitness. This is one I hadn’t seen before. This is spreading a lot of misinformation and the writer is preying on pregnant people who are already saturated with misinformation. Fitness pseudoscience is one of the areas that really gets under my skin. https://diaryofafitmommy.com/kinesio-taping-during-pregnancy-techniques-for-the-pregnant-belly/ Jessika Washington state
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists find that a species of paper wasp is able to recognize individual wasp faces, a rare talent in insects. https://news.cornell.edu/stories/2020/01/paper-wasps-rapidly-evolved-ability-identify-faces
- Item #2 Fiction A new study finds that women perform better than men on visuospatial tasks, contrary to prior research. https://www.ul.ie/news-centre/news/lero-research-shows-sexes-have-equal-spatial-cognition
- Item #3 Science Chemists report a process by which they can cheaply and quickly create usable graphene in bulk from any organic material, even garbage. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200127134751.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Each one of you can change the world, for you are made of star stuff, and you are connected to the universe.' - Vera Rubin