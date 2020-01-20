Question #1: Kinesio Tape and Pregnancy

I’m in a mom’s running group and it is rife with pseudoscience. They often talk about going to a chiropractor, cupping, taping, and all the other usual suspects found in fitness. This is one I hadn’t seen before. This is spreading a lot of misinformation and the writer is preying on pregnant people who are already saturated with misinformation. Fitness pseudoscience is one of the areas that really gets under my skin. https://diaryofafitmommy.com/kinesio-taping-during-pregnancy-techniques-for-the-pregnant-belly/ Jessika Washington state