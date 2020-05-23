Podcast #776 - May 23rd, 2020
Guest Rogue David Cheeseman
COVID-19 Update
News Items: Online Symptom Checkers, Crewed Dragon Final Test, Robot Boots, Small Modular Nuclear Reactors
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Inventor of E-mail
Science or Fiction
Special Segment
- COVID-19 Update https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/no-benefit-from-hydroxychloroquine-for-covid-19/
News Items
- Online Symptom Checkers https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/low-accuracy-in-online-symptom-checkers/
- Crewed Dragon https://www.space.com/spacex-crew-dragon-demo-2-one-week.html
- Robot Boots https://www.google.com/amp/s/theconversation.com/amp/robo-boot-concept-promises-50-faster-running-134105
- Small Modular Reactors https://www.genewsroom.com/press-releases/us-department-energy-awards-two-advanced-reactor-projects-utilizing-bwrx-300-small
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: fox
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai Could you PLEASE talk about this MIT PHd that has been spreading misinformation about COVID?! This is the description to his latest FB live! 'Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Hydroxychloroquine - How It Works, Benefits and Side Effects. Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD in Biological Engineering, the Inventor of Email, world-renowned Systems Biologist, Innovator, Scientist will share the molecular systems biology of Hydroxycholorquine on how it works, its benefits and side effects.' He also claims he invented email! Gary W Candido
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science The US Government banned presliced bread in 1943, but the ban lasted only several months due to widespread protest. https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/569606/time-us-government-banned-sliced-bread
- Item #2 Science In the US some products sold as wheat bread are just white bread dyed brown with caramel coloring. https://healthyeating.sfgate.com/brown-bread-vs-whole-wheat-9104.html
- Item #3 Fiction A “baker’s dozen” is 13 originally as a marketing ploy, as 13 is prime and cannot be easily divided, encouraging purchase of the full “dozen.” https://www.phrases.org.uk/meanings/Bakers-dozen.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Mathematical science shows what is. It is the language of unseen relations between things. But to use and apply that language, we must be able fully to appreciate, to feel, to seize the unseen, the unconscious.” - Ada Lovelace (1815-1852) - English mathematician and writer, chiefly known for her work on Charles Babbage's proposed mechanical general-purpose computer, the Analytical Engine. She was the first to recognize that the machine had applications beyond pure calculation, and published the first algorithm intended to be carried out by such a machine. As a result, she is widely regarded as the first to recognize the full potential of computers and one of the first computer programmers