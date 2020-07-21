Podcast #786 - August 1st, 2020
COVID-19 Update
Special Segment
- Special Segment COVID-19 Update
News Items
- 5G and COVID-19 https://retractionwatch.com/2020/07/26/paper-blaming-covid-19-on-5g-technology-withdrawn/
- The Technology of Getting to Mars https://www.technology.org/2020/07/21/6-technologies-nasa-is-advancing-to-send-humans-to-mars/
- Prayer is not Medicine https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/prayer-is-not-medicine/
- Fake Mediums https://www.deccanchronicle.com/lifestyle/culture-and-society/260720/sushants-spirit-talking-to-an-american-not-possible-say-indian-para.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Imploding sphere
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Predicting the Pandemic Since I am still a relatively new listener, I have been working my way through older podcasts. I just listened to podcast #117 (from 2007/10/17). That interview with Dr. Mark Crislip was downright scary. I had to consciously remind myself that it was over 10 years old - which actually made it worse. If I had that kind of presentiment, it would depress the hell out of me. Jack Chicago Area
5-10 Years
- 5-10 Year Follow Up Episode 213 – Silicon anode for Li-Ion batteries Follow up 2018 - https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/aenm.201801718
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Insects do not breath through their mouths, but rather through holes in the sides of their exoskeleton. https://www.thoughtco.com/how-do-insects-breathe-1968478
- Item #2 Fiction The Antarctic continent is the only continent on Earth that does not have any native insects. https://www.coolantarctica.com/Antarctica%20fact%20file/wildlife/invertebates.php
- Item #3 Science Many insects, in addition to their two compound eyes, have a triangle of three simple eyes in the middle of their forehead. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0042698907000314
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Conspiracy theorists make sense of the past by creating a plausible pattern that connects events that we know of, or suppose, in a meaningful way. Conspiracy theories are a way to create meaning out of the chaos of our lives and of the past.' Lynette Nusbacher, PhD, Military Historian