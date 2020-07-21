Question #1: Predicting the Pandemic

Since I am still a relatively new listener, I have been working my way through older podcasts. I just listened to podcast #117 (from 2007/10/17). That interview with Dr. Mark Crislip was downright scary. I had to consciously remind myself that it was over 10 years old - which actually made it worse. If I had that kind of presentiment, it would depress the hell out of me. Jack Chicago Area