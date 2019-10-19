fbpx

The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #745 - October 19th, 2019

What's the Word: Leucism
News Item: New NASA Spacesuits, Recycling Nuclear Fuel, Galactic Eruption, Searching for Earhart's Plane
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: More on Meat
Science or Fiction

News Items

  • New NASA Space Suits https://news.yahoo.com/spacesuit-mix-nasa-once-again-011824842.html?soc_src=newsroom&soc_trk=com.apple.UIKit.activity.Mail&.tsrc=newsroom
  • Recycling Nuclear Fuel https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/recycling-nuclear-fuel/
  • Galactic Eruption https://www.sciencealert.com/something-in-the-centre-of-our-galaxy-colossally-erupted-3-5-million-years-ago
  • Search for Earhart’s Plane Abandoned https://www.livescience.com/robert-ballard-does-not-find-amelia-earhart-plane.html

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Helicopter

Questions and Emails

  • Question #1: Meat Follow Up Answering multiple questions on the red meat study.

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Biologists have successfully grown an artificial pancreas from stem cells and demonstrated function in a rat model. https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/artificial-pancreas-system-better-controls-blood-glucose-levels-current-technology
  • Item #2 Scientists have found a neural circuit that makes food taste better with increased hunger. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-019-12478-x
  • Item #3 Researchers find that strong storms can generate “stormquakes” similar to earthquakes of magnitude > 3.5. https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1029/2019GL084217

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Every time you remember something, your mind changes it just a little. Until your best and your worst memories, they're your biggest illusions.' Said by Josephus Miller, season 1 episode 6, around 35min 30sec.