Podcast #745 - October 19th, 2019
What's the Word: Leucism
News Item: New NASA Spacesuits, Recycling Nuclear Fuel, Galactic Eruption, Searching for Earhart's Plane
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: More on Meat
Science or Fiction
News Item: New NASA Spacesuits, Recycling Nuclear Fuel, Galactic Eruption, Searching for Earhart's Plane
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: More on Meat
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
What's the Word
- What's the Word Leucism
News Items
- New NASA Space Suits https://news.yahoo.com/spacesuit-mix-nasa-once-again-011824842.html?soc_src=newsroom&soc_trk=com.apple.UIKit.activity.Mail&.tsrc=newsroom
- Recycling Nuclear Fuel https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/recycling-nuclear-fuel/
- Galactic Eruption https://www.sciencealert.com/something-in-the-centre-of-our-galaxy-colossally-erupted-3-5-million-years-ago
- Search for Earhart’s Plane Abandoned https://www.livescience.com/robert-ballard-does-not-find-amelia-earhart-plane.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Helicopter
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Meat Follow Up Answering multiple questions on the red meat study.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Biologists have successfully grown an artificial pancreas from stem cells and demonstrated function in a rat model. https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/artificial-pancreas-system-better-controls-blood-glucose-levels-current-technology
- Item #2 Science Scientists have found a neural circuit that makes food taste better with increased hunger. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-019-12478-x
- Item #3 Science Researchers find that strong storms can generate “stormquakes” similar to earthquakes of magnitude > 3.5. https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1029/2019GL084217
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Every time you remember something, your mind changes it just a little. Until your best and your worst memories, they're your biggest illusions.' Said by Josephus Miller, season 1 episode 6, around 35min 30sec.