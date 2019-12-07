fbpx

The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #752 - December 7th, 2019

Main Image for Episode 752
Special Guests - Richard Wiseman and George Hrab
Wiseman Interviews the Rogues on Skepticism
Audience Q&A
Science or Fiction

Book Interview

  • Richard Wiseman Interview the Rogues Discuss science, skepticism, and the Skeptics Guide book.

Audience Q&A

  • Audience Q&A You ask, we answer

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 The clone sheep Dolly had three mothers.
  • Item #2 Scotland has a less well-known myth of Morag of Loch Morar.
  • Item #3 Saint Magnus of Iona invented the chair.