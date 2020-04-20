Podcast #773 - May 2nd, 2020
COVID-19 Update
News Items: New Row of Periodic Table, Safest Coffee, Pentagon UFO Videos, Malaria Vaccine
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Informed Consent
Science or Fiction
Special Segment
- COVID-19 Update https://respectfulinsolence.com/2020/04/28/erickson-massihi-bogus-epidemiology-covid-19/
News Items
- New Row of Periodic Table https://phys.org/news/2020-04-superheavy-elements-eighth-period-periodic.html
- Safest Coffee https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200422214101.htm
- Pentagon UFO Videos https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/pentagon-ufo-videos/
- Malaria Vaccine https://www.nationalgeographic.com/history/2020/04/new-malaria-vaccine-sparks-hope-cheaper-measures-still-useful/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Hail Cannon
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Research Obligations Moral Obligation concerning scientific study during a pandemic Message: Hi SGU squad love the show and wanted to get your takes on Dr.Fauci stating in a pandemic it is the moral obligation of the researcher to notify the participants who are on the placebo of the positive effects of the actual drug based only on the non published and reviewed results of the study they are participating in Thanks! Stay healthy and keep up the great work Article below: https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/coronavirus-drug-remdesivir-shows-promise-large-trial-n1195171 Occam’s Chainsaw TX
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Hoplitomeryx matthei is an extinct deer (11-4.3 mya) that sported saber-like upper canine fangs, and five horns, including a central horn from its forehead. https://prehistoric-fauna.com/Hoplitomeryx-matthei
- Item #2 Science The largest ever confirmed land mammal was a rhino relative, Paraceratherium, standing over five meters at the shoulder and weighing up to four times more than adult African elephants. http://www.prehistoric-wildlife.com/species/p/paraceratherium.html
- Item #3 Fiction During the Pleistocene period of Malta there lived giant swans that were larger and heavier than the local dwarf elephants. https://dinopedia.fandom.com/wiki/Cygnus_falconeri
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Naturopaths want to be able to do everything an MD wants to do — but they also want to practice essentially witchcraft.” Britt Hermes