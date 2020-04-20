Question #1: Research Obligations

Moral Obligation concerning scientific study during a pandemic Message: Hi SGU squad love the show and wanted to get your takes on Dr.Fauci stating in a pandemic it is the moral obligation of the researcher to notify the participants who are on the placebo of the positive effects of the actual drug based only on the non published and reviewed results of the study they are participating in Thanks! Stay healthy and keep up the great work Article below: https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/coronavirus-drug-remdesivir-shows-promise-large-trial-n1195171 Occam’s Chainsaw TX