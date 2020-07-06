Podcast #783 - July 11th, 2020
COVID-19 Update
News Items: Roundness Bias, Pooled Testing, Insect Feed, Nuclear Thermal Propulsion
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Pasteurization, Police Shooting Retraction
Science or Fiction
Special Segment
- COVID-19 Update https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/2020/07/coronavirus-deadlier-than-many-believed-infection-fatality-rate-cvd/
News Items
- Roundness Bias https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200706140841.htm
- Pooled Testing https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/pool-testing-could-be-fastest-cheapest-way-increase-coronavirus-screening-180975251/
- Insect Feed https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/feeding-animals-insects/
- Nuclear Thermal Propulsion https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/06/the-us-military-is-getting-serious-about-nuclear-thermal-propulsion/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Helicopter on Mars
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Pasteurization Quick clarification on different types of pasteurization
- Police Shooting Retraction https://retractionwatch.com/2020/07/06/authors-of-study-on-race-and-police-killings-ask-for-its-retraction-citing-continued-misuse-in-the-media/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new genetic analysis confirms that Polynesians made contact with Native Americans before European contact, despite being separated by thousands of miles of open ocean. http://med.stanford.edu/news/all-news/2020/07/polynesians-and-native-americans-made-early-contact.html
- Item #2 Science Researchers have built a “robot scientist” capable of autonomously carrying out chemical experiments, and using AI to determine what experiments to run, with 1000 times the efficiency of human scientists. https://www.timeshighereducation.com/news/robot-scientist-works-1000-times-faster-human-researchers
- Item #3 Fiction Scientists have finally been able to produce commercial-level spider silk by genetically engineering hag fish to produce spider silk slime. https://www.chemistryworld.com/news/hagfish-slime-turned-into-ultra-stiff-fibre/3007995.article
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “I have always strenuously supported the right of every man to his own opinion, however different that opinion might be to mine. He who denies to another this right, makes a slave of himself to his present opinion, because he precludes himself the right of changing it.” ― Thomas Paine, The Age of Reason