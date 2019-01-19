Item #1 Science Science Scientists were able to grow perfect blood vessels in a petri dish from stem cells. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/01/190116130820.htm

Item #2 Science Science Researchers identified only the second ever recorded set of semi-identical twins – a boy and girl that are half identical. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/02/190227173108.htm