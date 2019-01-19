Podcast #755 - December 28th, 2019
2019 Year End Review
In Memoriam
Science or Fiction
Year End Review
- Year End Review Best and worst science and pseudoscience of 2019 and the past decade.
In Memorium
- In Memoriam Scientists and skeptics we lost in 2019
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists were able to grow perfect blood vessels in a petri dish from stem cells. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/01/190116130820.htm
- Item #2 Science Researchers identified only the second ever recorded set of semi-identical twins – a boy and girl that are half identical. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/02/190227173108.htm
- Item #3 Fiction A new reconstruction of a Neanderthal pelvis indicates that they did have a posture that was stooped forward when compared to modern humans. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/02/190225170236.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week