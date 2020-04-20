Question #1: False Negatives

Subject: Should we be worrying about false negatives for Coronavirus testing? Message: I've been seeing claims on Facebook where people state that COVID19 testing is '30% inaccurate', is just a placebo, and that we should not even bother with it. No citations of course, but I think they are referencing this article: https://theconversation.com/coronavirus-how-accurate-are-coronavirus-tests-135972 I'd love to hear a more in depth analysis of the subject! Kyle Hall Erie, PA