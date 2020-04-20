Podcast #772 - April 25th, 2020
Covid-19 Update
News Items: The Science Frontier, Bizarre Bacteria, UV Light and Covid-19, Diamond Energy Storage, Reproducing Cactus Coral
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: False Negatives
Science or Fiction
News Items: The Science Frontier, Bizarre Bacteria, UV Light and Covid-19, Diamond Energy Storage, Reproducing Cactus Coral
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: False Negatives
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Special Segment
- Covid-19 Update The latest news and numbers
News Items
- Science the Endless Frontier https://www.sciencealert.com/in-1945-the-us-successfully-planned-for-75-years-of-science-research-what-s-next
- Bizarre Bacteria https://www.universetoday.com/145738/an-ocean-floor-bacteria-has-been-found-with-a-totally-bizarre-metabolism/
- UV Light and Covid-19 https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20200327-can-you-kill-coronavirus-with-uv-light
- Diamond Energy Storage https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200421090540.htm
- Reproducing Cactus Coral https://www.flaquarium.org/pressroom/posts/cactuscoral
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Farting car
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: False Negatives Subject: Should we be worrying about false negatives for Coronavirus testing? Message: I've been seeing claims on Facebook where people state that COVID19 testing is '30% inaccurate', is just a placebo, and that we should not even bother with it. No citations of course, but I think they are referencing this article: https://theconversation.com/coronavirus-how-accurate-are-coronavirus-tests-135972 I'd love to hear a more in depth analysis of the subject! Kyle Hall Erie, PA
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists have concluded that heavy rainfall triggered the Kilauea volcano eruption in May 2018. https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2020/study-suggests-rainfall-triggered-2018-k-lauea-eruption
- Item #2 Fiction A new study finds that drones are more energy efficient than diesel delivery vans in urban settings. https://techxplore.com/news/2020-04-delivery-drones-postal-vans-reveals.html
- Item #3 Science Researchers find that drinking coffee (regular or decaffeinated), over the short term, significantly increases sensitivity to sweetness and decreases sensitivity to bitterness. https://www.mdpi.com/2304-8158/9/4/493/htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Induction, analogy, hypotheses founded upon facts and rectified continually by new observations, a happy tact given by nature and strengthened by numerous comparisons of its indications with experience, such are the principal means for arriving at truth.” Jean-Baptiste Lamarck