Podcast #753 - December 14th, 2019
Live from New Zealand Skeptics Conference
News Items: Place With No Life, Superhydrophobicity, Insect on Mars, Political Anti-science, Does Adversity Increase Resilience, Climate Tipping Points, Oldest Dog, Pathway to Conspiracy Theories
Science or Fiction
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Place with No Life https://phys.org/news/2019-11-scientists-earth-life.html
- Superhydrophobicity https://www.rochester.edu/newscenter/superhydrophobic-metal-wont-sink-406272/
- Insect on Mars https://www.theregister.co.uk/2019/11/22/life_on_mars/
- Political Anti-science https://www.snopes.com/news/2019/12/06/ohio-ectopic-pregnancy-bill/
- Does Adversity Increase Resilience https://news.northwestern.edu/stories/2019/10/science-proves-that-what-doesnt-kill-you-makes-you-stronger/
- Climate Change Tipping Points https://phys.org/news/2019-11-climate-comfort.html
- Oldest Dog https://metro.co.uk/2019/11/27/ice-age-puppy-found-18000-years-buried-permafrost-11224528/
- Pathway to Conspiracy Theories https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0225098
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A geep is a very rare successful offspring between a goat and a sheep.
- Item #2 Fiction A churkey is a hybrid chicken-turkey that is easy to raise and especially tasty but not commercially viable because it is sterile.
- Item #3 Science A wholphin, the offspring of a female bottle nose dolphin and a male false killer whale, occur in nature and are fertile.
- Item #4 Science Although dromedary camels weight up to six times as much as llamas, hybrid 'cama' have been successfully produced.
Questions and Answers
- Q&A SGU answers live questions from the audience
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Fantasy is escapist, and that is its glory. If a soldier is imprisoned by the enemy, don't we consider it his duty to escape? If we value the freedom of mind and soul, if we're partisans of liberty, then it's our plain duty to escape, and to take as many people with us as we can.' J.R.R. Tolkien