Podcast #782 - July 4th, 2020
COVID-19 Update
What's the Word: Water Caustics
News Items: Raw Milk, Monster Quasar, Asteroid Really Killed the Dinosaurs, Visualizing Data
Who's That Noisy
Name That Logical Fallacy
Science or Fiction
Special Segment
- COVID-19 Update https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/face-mask-war/
What's the Word
- What's the Word Caustics
News Items
- Raw Milk https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/raw-milk-is-bad/
- Monster Quasar http://www.sci-news.com/astronomy/poniuaena-second-most-distant-quasar-08583.html
- Asteroid Killed the Dinosaurs https://www.zmescience.com/science/asteroid-impact-doomed-dinos-not-volcanoes-02352/
- Visualizing Data https://qz.com/1872980/how-bad-covid-19-data-visualizations-mislead-the-public/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Pinball Machine
Name That Logical Fallacy
- Unoriginal Arguments Hello, rogues! I believe this is a question for Steve. Often when arguing on the internet, I often see arguments dismissed as unoriginal, regardless of how well thought out it is. It always feels to me like a way of avoiding making any real counter-argument, rather than a legitimate criticism. I don't think I've ever heard this subject handled on the SGU and I'm very interested in what Steve, the SGU's resident authority on logical fallacies has to say about dismissing arguments as unoriginal. Keep it up! Noel
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists were able to keep pancreas slices alive in culture for up to 10 days and demonstrate regeneration of the insulin-producing cells when stimulated by a growth factor. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-17040-8
- Item #2 Fiction Medical researchers successfully coaxed damaged adult mouse lungs to grow new air sacs, increasing lung capacity and oxygen exchange. https://www.nih.gov/news-events/nih-research-matters/new-stem-cell-identified-lung-tissue-regeneration
- Item #3 Science Researchers were able to reprogram adult cells normally present in the inner ear into sound-sensing hair cells using only four transcription factors. https://stemcell.keck.usc.edu/usc-stem-cell-scientists-find-a-simpler-way-to-make-sensory-hearing-cells/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Pulling bad science apart is the best teaching gimmick I know for explaining how good science really works.” ― Ben Goldacre, I Think You'll Find it's a Bit More Complicated Than That