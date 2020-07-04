Unoriginal Arguments

Hello, rogues! I believe this is a question for Steve. Often when arguing on the internet, I often see arguments dismissed as unoriginal, regardless of how well thought out it is. It always feels to me like a way of avoiding making any real counter-argument, rather than a legitimate criticism. I don't think I've ever heard this subject handled on the SGU and I'm very interested in what Steve, the SGU's resident authority on logical fallacies has to say about dismissing arguments as unoriginal. Keep it up! Noel