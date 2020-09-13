Podcast #793 - September 19th, 2020
COVID-19 Update
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: June Almeida
News Items: Life on Venus, QAnon, Taxonomy of Lying and Cheating, AI Peer Review
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Bear Follow Up, Burning Forests
Science or Fiction
Special Segment
- COVID-19 Update Plus a discussion of the Western forest fires.
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Dr June Almeida 1930-2007 was a Scottish Virologist who was the first person to identify a human Coronavirus
News Items
- Life on Venus https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/life-on-venus/
- QAnon https://www.salon.com/2020/09/13/what-are-the-true-goals-of-qanon-its-the-21st-centurys-ultimate-catfish-scheme/
- Taxonomy of Lying and Cheating https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/15/science/psychology-dishonesty-lying-cheating.html
- AI Peer Review https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/ai-and-peer-review/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Ostrich
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1: Black Bear Follow Up How dangerous are black bears?
- Question #2: Forest Fires Hello Skeptics, first off thanks for responding to my last email, love the show! The air quality in Vancouver was the worst in the world according to IQ Air on Sunday September 13th. It was reported that much of this is due to smoke from wildfires in the US blowing up towards our country and spreading over our province. This prompted me to search for more information on the fires. The President of the US and Governor of California met and discussed the wildfires and the exchange was a bit odd to say the least. It seemed both agreed there was bad forest management at play - and that policy could change this for the future - but the Governor implied climate change was a major factor. Is this true? I've read conflicting information. How much of this is caused by bad forestry management and is there anything that can be done, policy wise, that can make California and the PNW safer and better equipped to manage fires? Derek S. British Columbia, Canada
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Archeologists have found direct evidence that our human ancestors were boiling food in hot springs almost 2 million year ago, one million year before the first evidence of cooking with fire. https://news.mit.edu/2020/early-human-hot-springs-food-0915
- Item #2 Science Scientists have discovered a new mass extinction, occurring 233 million years ago and paving the way for the rise of the dinosaurs. https://phys.org/news/2020-09-discovery-mass-extinction.html
- Item #3 Science Paleontologists have discovered the oldest known sperm, of a 100 million year old crustacean preserved in amber. https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rspb.2020.1661
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Isn't it enough to see that a garden is beautiful without having to believe that there are fairies at the bottom of it too?' -Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams