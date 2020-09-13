Question #2: Forest Fires

Hello Skeptics, first off thanks for responding to my last email, love the show! The air quality in Vancouver was the worst in the world according to IQ Air on Sunday September 13th. It was reported that much of this is due to smoke from wildfires in the US blowing up towards our country and spreading over our province. This prompted me to search for more information on the fires. The President of the US and Governor of California met and discussed the wildfires and the exchange was a bit odd to say the least. It seemed both agreed there was bad forest management at play - and that policy could change this for the future - but the Governor implied climate change was a major factor. Is this true? I've read conflicting information. How much of this is caused by bad forestry management and is there anything that can be done, policy wise, that can make California and the PNW safer and better equipped to manage fires? Derek S. British Columbia, Canada