fbpx

The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #780 - June 20th, 2020

Main Image for Episode 780
COVID-19 Update
News Items: Brain on a Chip, Twistronics, Drake Remix, Editing Human Embryos
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Policing Use of Force
Science or Fiction

Special Segment

  • COVID-19 Update https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/covid-19-lockdown-and-the-flu/

News Items

  • Brain On A Chip https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200608132518.htm
  • Twistronics https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/what-is-twistronics/
  • Drake Remix https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamiecartereurope/2020/06/15/there-are-36-intelligent-alien-civilizations-in-our-galaxy-say-scientists/#43338284694f
  • Editing Human Embryos https://onezero.medium.com/scientists-edited-human-embryos-in-the-lab-and-it-was-a-disaster-9473918d769d

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Golden Gate Bridge

Questions and Emails

  • Question #1: Policing and Race https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-stats-on-police-killings/

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 About 50% of the heat given off by the Earth’s interior is generated from radioactive decay. https://physicsworld.com/a/radioactive-decay-accounts-for-half-of-earths-heat/
  • Item #2 Earth is the densest planet in the solar system. https://www.universetoday.com/36935/density-of-the-planets/#:~:text=Density%20of%20Earth%3A,gravity%20of%209.8%20m%2Fs%C2%B2.
  • Item #3 The driest place on Earth is the Atacama Desert in Chile and Peru, which receives on average 15 mm of rainfall per year. https://www.universetoday.com/15031/driest-place-on-earth/

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “Science is elegant and beautiful, but it requires an effort to understand. This is a golden opportunity to educate people. Any person with a scientific temperament, not necessarily a scientist, cannot support these types of messages.' Hasan Al Hariri, CEO of the Dubai Astronomy Group when asked about the June 21 2020 doomsday insanity