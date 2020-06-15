Podcast #780 - June 20th, 2020
COVID-19 Update
News Items: Brain on a Chip, Twistronics, Drake Remix, Editing Human Embryos
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Policing Use of Force
Science or Fiction
Special Segment
- COVID-19 Update https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/covid-19-lockdown-and-the-flu/
News Items
- Brain On A Chip https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200608132518.htm
- Twistronics https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/what-is-twistronics/
- Drake Remix https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamiecartereurope/2020/06/15/there-are-36-intelligent-alien-civilizations-in-our-galaxy-say-scientists/#43338284694f
- Editing Human Embryos https://onezero.medium.com/scientists-edited-human-embryos-in-the-lab-and-it-was-a-disaster-9473918d769d
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Golden Gate Bridge
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Policing and Race https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-stats-on-police-killings/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science About 50% of the heat given off by the Earth’s interior is generated from radioactive decay. https://physicsworld.com/a/radioactive-decay-accounts-for-half-of-earths-heat/
- Item #2 Science Earth is the densest planet in the solar system. https://www.universetoday.com/36935/density-of-the-planets/#:~:text=Density%20of%20Earth%3A,gravity%20of%209.8%20m%2Fs%C2%B2.
- Item #3 Fiction The driest place on Earth is the Atacama Desert in Chile and Peru, which receives on average 15 mm of rainfall per year. https://www.universetoday.com/15031/driest-place-on-earth/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Science is elegant and beautiful, but it requires an effort to understand. This is a golden opportunity to educate people. Any person with a scientific temperament, not necessarily a scientist, cannot support these types of messages.' Hasan Al Hariri, CEO of the Dubai Astronomy Group when asked about the June 21 2020 doomsday insanity