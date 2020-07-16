Podcast #785 - July 25th, 2020
COVID-19 Update
News Items: Human Curiosity, Twitter Bans QAnon, Uncuttable material, Bunny Ebola
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Shellenberger Letter
Science or Fiction
News Items: Human Curiosity, Twitter Bans QAnon, Uncuttable material, Bunny Ebola
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Shellenberger Letter
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Special Segment
- Special Segment COVID-19 Update
News Items
- Human Curiosity Human Curiosity https://www.livescience.com/why-are-humans-curious.html
- Twitter Bans QAnon https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/twitter-bans-7-000-qanon-accounts-limits-150-000-others-n1234541
- Uncuttable Material https://scitechdaily.com/proteus-technology-new-material-is-strong-light-and-non-cuttable/
- Bunny Ebola https://www.popsci.com/story/animals/bunny-ebola-rabbit-hemorrhagic-disease/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Yoshi
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Shellenberger Apology https://www.theepochtimes.com/environmentalist-issues-apology-for-misleading-climate-alarmism_3407349.html
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new analysis of 130 mammalian species finds that brain overall connectivity and connection efficiency are conserved across all species tested. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41593-020-0641-7
- Item #2 Fiction Scientists have discovered that goosebumps are conserved in humans because they protect the skin from frostbite. https://hscrb.harvard.edu/news/the-real-reason-behind-goosebumps/
- Item #3 Science Researchers have found that the average shape of natural rock fragments is a cube. https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2020/07/16/2001037117
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Nothing limits intelligence more than ignorance; nothing fosters ignorance more than one's own opinions; nothing strengthens opinions more than refusing to look at reality.' -Sheri S. Tepper, novelist (16 Jul 1929-2016)