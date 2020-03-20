fbpx

The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #768 - March 28th, 2020

COVID-19 Update
News Items: COV-2 Has Natural Origin, Snake Oil Kills, Fake Dead Sea Scrolls Revealed, Cannabinoids for Acute Pain, Why Do Females Live Longer
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction

Special Segment

  • Special Segment COVID-19 Update

News Items

  • COV-2 Has Natural Origin https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200317175442.htm
  • Snake Oil for COVID-19 https://news.trust.org/item/20200323225613-cmq3v
  • Fake Dead Sea Scrolls https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/03/all-16-dead-sea-scroll-fragments-in-the-museum-of-the-bible-are-fakes/
  • Cannabinoids for Acute Pain https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/cannabinoids-for-acute-pain/
  • Why Do Females Outlive Males https://cosmosmagazine.com/biology/from-lions-to-elephant-seals-females-outlive-males

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Cheering

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 A new study finds that learning through VR was no different in outcome from traditional computer or hands-on learning methods. https://news.cornell.edu/stories/2020/03/video-game-experience-or-gender-may-improve-vr-learning-study-finds
  • Item #3 The results of a new study suggest that snake venom evolved largely for hunting prey, and not self-defense. https://www.heritagedaily.com/2020/03/snake-venom-evolved-for-prey-not-protection/126834
  • Item #3 A new study finds that renewable energy plants can be placed safely in protected regions with little environmental impact. https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-52023881

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'The way infectious diseases have begun to come back shows that we remain caught in the web of life - permanently and irretrievably- no matter how clever we are at altering what we do not like, or how successful we become at displacing other species.” ― William H. McNeill, historian, from his book Plagues and Peoples, 1976