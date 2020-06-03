Podcast #779 - June 13th, 2020
Interview with Angela Saini
Special Segment
- Special Segment COVID-19 Update
News Items
- Seeing Color https://medicalxpress.com/news/2020-06-visual-world-largely-incorrect.html
- fMRI Research https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/fmri-researcher-questions-fmri-research/
- Where FRBs Come From https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamiecartereurope/2020/06/03/four-mysterious-signals-from-outer-space-are-coming-from-galaxies-like-ours-say-scientists/#2aa806317d76
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: metal spinning
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: ISS Update More information on the ISS
Interview
- Interview with Angela Saini https://www.angelasaini.co.uk/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Archaeologists have used ground penetrating radar to map an ancient city in northern Italy that is at least 3 thousand years old and from a previously unknown culture. https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/08/world/ancient-roman-city-radar-scn/index.html
- Item #2 Science Researchers have developed an implantable therapeutic neural stimulator that is wireless, and does not require a battery, magnetic coil, or radiowaves for power. https://www.cell.com/neuron/fulltext/S0896-6273(20)30365-2
- Item #3 Science A new study finds that conservatives, but not liberals, react to government warning labels by being more likely to engage in the unhealthy behavior. https://news.nd.edu/news/government-health-safety-regulations-backfire-with-conservatives-study-shows/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Truth is not what you want it to be; it is what it is, and you must bend to its power or live a lie.” —Miyamoto Musashi.