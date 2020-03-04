Podcast #765 - March 7th, 2020
Interview with Ann Druyan
Swindler's List: Tax Scams
News Items: Dinosaur Proteins and DNA, Wetlands vs Levees, Largest Explosion
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Swindler's List
- Swindler's List Tax Scams
News Items
- Dinosaur Proteins and DNA https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/a-claim-for-dinosaur-proteins-and-dna/
- Wetlands vs Levees https://cosmosmagazine.com/climate/lose-the-levee-and-keep-the-wetlands-to-survive-big-storms
- Largest Explosion https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/astronomers-detect-largest-explosion-ever/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Modem
Interview
- Interview with Ann Druyen https://www.wbur.org/hereandnow/2020/03/04/cosmos-book-national-geographic-ann-druyan
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Researchers have developed the first robotic hand prosthetic with finger-level precise control. https://news.umich.edu/its-like-you-have-a-hand-again-an-ultra-precise-mind-controlled-prosthetic/
- Item #2 Science Engineers have developed a robotic device that can draw blood and even insert catheters into blood vessels automatically. https://techxplore.com/news/2020-03-robot-artificial-intelligence-imaging-blood.html
- Item #3 Fiction Researchers have developed smart contact lenses that can dynamically adjust their focal length to bring any distance into focus.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “The return on investment in global health is tremendous, and the biggest bang for the buck comes from vaccines. Vaccines are among the most successful and cost-effective health investments in history.” — Seth Berkley, M.D. - medical epidemiologist, CEO of the GAVI Alliance and a global advocate on the power of vaccines. He is also the founder and former president and CEO of the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative.