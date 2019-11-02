Question #1: Hydrogen Scam

Love your show. Member for several years. Not sure if you have followed Joi Scientific and their claim for a unique hydrogen from seawater technology. Just wanted to let you know that I was approached indirectly to help them with business matters several years ago and on looking into it I discovered every single red flag I had learned from the SGU. Seriously--all the red flags, even including investment by famous rich people. With the voice of SGU whispering in my ear, I called BS and said there was zero chance of Joi Scientific somehow reinventing physics and delivering the hydrogen economy perfectly formed. Two years and many millions of dollars later they have admitted that their claim of 200% efficiency was based on faulty measurement, so they are now seeking additional funding for research centered around 'their improved understanding of the technology.' So the scam goes on. I would love to hear your take on Joi Scientific if you're ever looking for a textbook case of pseudoscience in the critical field of energy and resources. Thanks and regards, Dan Japan