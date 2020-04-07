Podcast #770 - April 11th, 2020
Interview with Kevin Peter Hand
COVID-19 Update
What's The Word: Fomite
News Items: 5G and COVID-19, The TP Hubbub, Mining Space, Comet Atlas
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Special Segment
- COVID-19 Update
What's the Word
- What's the Word Fomite
News Items
- 5G and COVID-19 https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/covid-19-is-not-due-to-5g/
- The TP Thing https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/coronavirus-toilet-paper-shortage-panic/2020/04/07/1fd30e92-75b5-11ea-87da-77a8136c1a6d_story.html
- Mining Space https://www.zmescience.com/science/news-science/trump-gives-signal-for-moon-mining-with-new-decree/
- Comet Atlas https://astronomy.com/news/observing/2020/03/comet-atlas-may-soon-be-visible-to-the-naked-eye
Who's That Noisy
- Comet Atlas Answer to last week - stick
Interview
- Interview with Kevin Peter Hand https://science.jpl.nasa.gov/people/Hand/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science In a 2015 study researchers were able to generate rich false memories of subjects having committed a crime in 70% of cases with just suggestive interviews. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/0956797614562862
- Item #2 Science A recent study finds that subjects were no better than chance at identifying false memories from true memories in others. https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpsyg.2020.00650/full
- Item #3 Fiction Infantile or childhood amnesia, the inability of adults to remember events prior to about 3 years of age, has been linked to the relative underdevelopment of language. https://www.zmescience.com/research/why-we-cant-remember-before-age-3-05435/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Who are stakeholders in that heritage? That pretty much means every single person on earth. Everyone has some attachment to the moon.' Alice Gorman, PhD, pioneer in the field of space archaeology