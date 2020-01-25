Podcast #759 - January 25th, 2020
News Items: New Coronavirus, Proxima C, Wulong bohaiensis, Cancer Discovery, Marshmallow test revisited, Stress and Gray Hair
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- New Coronavirus https://www.cnn.com/asia/live-news/wuhan-coronavirus-china-intl-hnk/index.html
- Proxima C https://www.digitaltrends.com/cool-tech/proxima-centauri-second-planet/
- Wulong bohaiensis https://doi.org/10.1002%2Far.24343
- Cancer Discovery https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/immunology-cancer-discovery/
- Marshmallow Test Revisited https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/01/new-twist-on-marshmallow-test-kids-depend-on-each-other-for-self-control/?fbclid=IwAR3pePViXWfPgmI-as_tP7IxOPmPXIDSe3g4SUQyAwEr8iawYKnMeYOu8og
- Stress and Gray Hair https://cosmosmagazine.com/biology/why-stress-can-make-you-go-grey
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: vowels
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A deepwater shark discovered in the Gulf of Mexico, Mollisquama mississippiensis, has light-producing organs and is also the second largest shark known, second only to the whale shark. https://news.mongabay.com/2019/12/photos-top-15-new-species-of-2019/
- Item #2 Science A new plant with giant leaves over 8 feet long, Coccolobia gigantifolia, was finally described. Researchers had to wait 13 years to grow the plant from seeds until it produced flowers and fruit, allowing for a full description.
- Item #3 Science A new species of grouper, Epinephelus fuscomarginatus, was discovered in a fish market – the scientist had to purchase all the specimens to bring back to his lab.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Extended training in nonsense doesn't make for better nonsense.' - Mark Crislip