fbpx

The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #759 - January 25th, 2020

Main Image for Episode 759
News Items: New Coronavirus, Proxima C, Wulong bohaiensis, Cancer Discovery, Marshmallow test revisited, Stress and Gray Hair
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction

News Items

  • New Coronavirus https://www.cnn.com/asia/live-news/wuhan-coronavirus-china-intl-hnk/index.html
  • Proxima C https://www.digitaltrends.com/cool-tech/proxima-centauri-second-planet/
  • Wulong bohaiensis https://doi.org/10.1002%2Far.24343
  • Cancer Discovery https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/immunology-cancer-discovery/
  • Marshmallow Test Revisited https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/01/new-twist-on-marshmallow-test-kids-depend-on-each-other-for-self-control/?fbclid=IwAR3pePViXWfPgmI-as_tP7IxOPmPXIDSe3g4SUQyAwEr8iawYKnMeYOu8og
  • Stress and Gray Hair https://cosmosmagazine.com/biology/why-stress-can-make-you-go-grey

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: vowels

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 A deepwater shark discovered in the Gulf of Mexico, Mollisquama mississippiensis, has light-producing organs and is also the second largest shark known, second only to the whale shark. https://news.mongabay.com/2019/12/photos-top-15-new-species-of-2019/
  • Item #2 A new plant with giant leaves over 8 feet long, Coccolobia gigantifolia, was finally described. Researchers had to wait 13 years to grow the plant from seeds until it produced flowers and fruit, allowing for a full description.
  • Item #3 A new species of grouper, Epinephelus fuscomarginatus, was discovered in a fish market – the scientist had to purchase all the specimens to bring back to his lab.

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Extended training in nonsense doesn't make for better nonsense.' - Mark Crislip