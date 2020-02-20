Podcast #764 - February 29th, 2020
Your Number's Up: The Speed of Light
- Your Numbers Up The Speed of Light
News Items
- How Planes Fly https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/no-one-can-explain-why-planes-stay-in-the-air/
- Binaural Beats https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/binaural-beats-mood-and-memory/
- Non-Breathing Animal https://www.livescience.com/first-non-breathing-animal.html
- Rocketman Dies in Crash https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-02-24/mad-mike-hughes-death-of-rocketman-ends-years-of-close-calls
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Dog
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Seahawks Sea Hawk vs Seahawks
- Question #2: SGU 2035 Feedback on our show from the future.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Researchers find that California Gray Whales are over four times more likely to strand themselves during solar storms. https://today.duke.edu/2020/02/solar-storms-could-scramble-whales-navigational-sense
- Item #2 Fiction A new study involving Sperm whales off the coast of New Zealand confirm that they are able to predict the onset of earthquakes better than any other animal tested. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200220101121.htm
- Item #3 Science A large sighting, the largest in decades, indicates a probable surge in the population of Antarctic Blue Whales. https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-51553381
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'I think if you're spending more time denying evidence than looking for it, then you've probably left the path of intelligent skepticism.' -Alan Dove, Ph.D. on This Week in Virology