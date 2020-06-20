Podcast #778 - June 6th, 2020
Update on COVID-19
News Items: More Accurate Time of Death, SpaceX and ISS, Police Brutality Breeds Distrust, Journalists and UFOs, Will Your Dog Rescue You
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Talking and Breathing
Science or Fiction
Special Segment
- Special Segment COVID-19 Update
News Items
- More Accurate Time of Death https://phys.org/news/2020-06-method-accurate-death-crime-scenes.html
- SpaceX and the ISS https://www.theverge.com/21276881/nasa-spacex-iss-international-space-station-future-commercial
- Police Brutality Breeds Distrust https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40615-020-00706-w
- Journalists and UFOs https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/journalism-without-skepticism/
- Will Your Dog Rescue You? https://www.studyfinds.org/bff-dogs-really-will-rescue-their-owners-or-at-least-theyll-try/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: CRAM
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Talking and Breathing I hope you will make mention on your show of the killing of George Floyd. (And perhaps you already have, if you've already recorded this week's episode.) I think you could not just mention it as a topic that I think everyone basically needs to say something about in the current climate, but you could also discuss the pseudo-scientific myth that if you can talk, you must be able to breathe. Thanks. Freeman Ng Oakland, CA
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science For the first time scientists have developed functional artificial red blood cells that not only can carry oxygen, but also deliver drugs. https://www.nanowerk.com/news2/biotech/newsid=55293.php
- Item #2 Fiction An unparalleled find of human remains at a site in South America spanning 9,000 years indicate that maize was only a minor contributor to overall diet until less than 1,000 years ago, when it eventually displaced other staples. http://www.exeter.ac.uk/news/research/title_799398_en.html
- Item #3 Science Astronomers have made the most accurate measurements of dark energy to date, showing the universe is incredibly flat. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200603120551.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “When you talk, you are only repeating what you already know. But if you listen, you may learn something new.” Dalai Lama 'Everything in writing begins with language. Language begins with listening.' -Jeanette Winterson