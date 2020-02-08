fbpx

The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #761 - February 8th, 2020

News Items: Coronavirus Update, Proxima B Climate, Drug Development with AI, Frame Dragging System, Scream Therapy
George Hrab Asks the Rogues Questions
Science or Fiction

News Items

  • Coronavirus Update https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
  • Proxima B Climate https://www.universetoday.com/144770/heres-what-the-climate-might-look-like-on-proxima-centauri-b/
  • Drug Development with AI https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-51315462
  • Frame Dragging System https://science.sciencemag.org/content/367/6477/577
  • Scream Therapy https://globalnews.ca/news/6457068/julianne-hough-treatment/

Special Segment

  • Special Segment George Hrab as the Rogues personal questions.

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 The Walnut Street Theater is the oldest theater in continuous operation in the English speaking world.
  • Item #2 There is no evidence Betsy Ross stitched the first American Flag, a myth concocted 100 years after the alleged fact.
  • Item #3 The first general computer, ENIAC, was built in Philadelphia. It weighed 27 tons and when fully turned on the lights in the city would dim.

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Nanotechnology will let us build computers that are incredibly powerful. We'll have more computing power in the volume of a sugar cube than exists in the world today.' - Ralph Merkle