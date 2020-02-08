Podcast #761 - February 8th, 2020
News Items: Coronavirus Update, Proxima B Climate, Drug Development with AI, Frame Dragging System, Scream Therapy
George Hrab Asks the Rogues Questions
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Coronavirus Update https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
- Proxima B Climate https://www.universetoday.com/144770/heres-what-the-climate-might-look-like-on-proxima-centauri-b/
- Drug Development with AI https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-51315462
- Frame Dragging System https://science.sciencemag.org/content/367/6477/577
- Scream Therapy https://globalnews.ca/news/6457068/julianne-hough-treatment/
Special Segment
- Special Segment George Hrab as the Rogues personal questions.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science The Walnut Street Theater is the oldest theater in continuous operation in the English speaking world.
- Item #2 Science There is no evidence Betsy Ross stitched the first American Flag, a myth concocted 100 years after the alleged fact.
- Item #3 Fiction The first general computer, ENIAC, was built in Philadelphia. It weighed 27 tons and when fully turned on the lights in the city would dim.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Nanotechnology will let us build computers that are incredibly powerful. We'll have more computing power in the volume of a sugar cube than exists in the world today.' - Ralph Merkle