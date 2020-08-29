Podcast #790 - August 29th, 2020
Convalescent Plasma for COVID-19
News Items: Recyclable Plastic, Honey Cure, Super Endurance, Supernova and Mass Extinction
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Vibrations for Stress
Science or Fiction
Special Segment
- Covid-19 Update https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/does-convalescent-plasma-work-against-covid-19-who-knows/
News Items
- Recyclable Plastic https://www.newscientist.com/article/2252265-a-new-type-of-plastic-may-be-the-first-that-is-infinitely-recyclable/#
- Honey Cure https://www.livescience.com/does-honey-cure-colds-coughs.html
- Super Endurance https://www.slashgear.com/known-enzyme-may-be-key-to-unlocking-super-endurance-in-humans-15633563/
- Supernova and Mass Extinction https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/supernova-mass-extinction/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Alligator
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Apolloneuro Lately I’ve been seeing ads for this product plastered all over my social media. It claims to help you fall asleep by... vibrating the skin on your ankle? They also make a lot of claims about being developed by top neuroscientists and being backed by research and clinical trials (that they’re conveniently not allowed to share just yet). Is there any plausibility to this at all or is it total BS? https://apolloneuro.com/how-it-works/ Matthew
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Birds knees do not bend backward relative to humans; the backward bending joint is, in fact, their ankle. https://www.skeletaldrawing.com/home/2011/09/um-hey-scientific-american-bird-knees.html#:~:text=Ok%2C%20time%20for%20a%20quick,any%20tetrapod%20perform%20this%20trick.
- Item #2 Fiction Birds are unable to digest rice, which will collect and expand in their GI system, potentially leading to death. https://www.jacksonville.com/reason/2016-10-19/fact-check-birds-really-can-eat-rice-safely#:~:text=Ornithologists%20write%20that%20rice%20is,expand%20when%20they%20absorb%20moisture.
- Item #3 Science Penguins are found only in the Southern Hemisphere, but in many locations, including in the Galapagos near the equator. https://galapagosinsiders.com/travel-blog/galapagos-penguin
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Open-mindedness is about being open to changing your mind in light of new evidence. It’s about detaching from your beliefs and focusing on unbiased thinking void of self-interest. It’s about being open to constructive criticism and new ideas. People who are sceptical do all of this as well—they challenge ideas and they withhold judgment until sufficient evidence is provided—they are open to all possibilities until sufficient evidence is presented.' Christopher Dwyer, Ph.D., author of 'Critical Thinking: Conceptual Perspectives and Practical Guidelines'