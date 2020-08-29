Question #1: Apolloneuro

Lately I’ve been seeing ads for this product plastered all over my social media. It claims to help you fall asleep by... vibrating the skin on your ankle? They also make a lot of claims about being developed by top neuroscientists and being backed by research and clinical trials (that they’re conveniently not allowed to share just yet). Is there any plausibility to this at all or is it total BS? https://apolloneuro.com/how-it-works/ Matthew