Question #1: Corrections

German Alphabet long-time fan and native German speaker here. I wanted to comment on something Evan said in Episode 795's 'Science or Fiction' segment, when discussing the item about letter redundancy in the English alphabet. Evan mentions somewhere that there are only 25 letters in the German alphabet - that's not true! We pretty much have the same 26 letter alphabet that the English language has. If at all, we have three more letters; The 'Umlaute', which are basically variations of a,o and u by putting two dots on top of them: ä,ö, & ü. This changes the way they are pronounced, but in school I remember learning about there being 26 letters only. Surely it's not 25, however. Cheers from Germany and stay healthy, Aaron Coal Power Plants Two episodes ago, Jay spoke about coal plans being able to turn own with a flick of a switch. This is not the case. They have to heat up steam to a superheated state which is used in a heat exchange system. It can take hours, if not days, for a coal plan to go from cold iron to being operational. I was on an old navy ship which used oil fired boilers and it would take us hours to bring up steam. Richard, Virginia