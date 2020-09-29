Podcast #796 - October 10th, 2020
COVID-19 Update
Scott Lilienfeld Remembered
News Items: Nobel Prizes in Medicine, Physics and Chemistry, Circuit Creates Limitless Power, Ouija Board Nonsense
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: German Alphabet and Coal Fired Plants
Science or Fiction
Scott Lilienfeld Remembered
News Items: Nobel Prizes in Medicine, Physics and Chemistry, Circuit Creates Limitless Power, Ouija Board Nonsense
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: German Alphabet and Coal Fired Plants
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Special Segment
- COVID-19 President gets COVID. https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/osteopathic-medicine-what-is-it/
In Memorium
- Scott Lilienfeld http://news.emory.edu/stories/2020/10/er_scott_lilienfeld_legacy/campus.html
News Items
- Nobel Prize in Medicine https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/medicine/2020/summary/
- Nobel Prize in Physics https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/physics/2020/summary/
- Nobel Prize in Chemistry https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/chemistry/2020/summary/
- Circuit Creates Unlimited Power https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/10/201002091029.htm
- Ouija Board Hysteria https://metro.co.uk/2020/10/03/ghost-hunter-horrified-that-poundland-is-selling-ouija-boards-for-halloween-13366104/amp/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Red Deer
Your Questions and E-mails
- Question #1: Corrections German Alphabet long-time fan and native German speaker here. I wanted to comment on something Evan said in Episode 795's 'Science or Fiction' segment, when discussing the item about letter redundancy in the English alphabet. Evan mentions somewhere that there are only 25 letters in the German alphabet - that's not true! We pretty much have the same 26 letter alphabet that the English language has. If at all, we have three more letters; The 'Umlaute', which are basically variations of a,o and u by putting two dots on top of them: ä,ö, & ü. This changes the way they are pronounced, but in school I remember learning about there being 26 letters only. Surely it's not 25, however. Cheers from Germany and stay healthy, Aaron Coal Power Plants Two episodes ago, Jay spoke about coal plans being able to turn own with a flick of a switch. This is not the case. They have to heat up steam to a superheated state which is used in a heat exchange system. It can take hours, if not days, for a coal plan to go from cold iron to being operational. I was on an old navy ship which used oil fired boilers and it would take us hours to bring up steam. Richard, Virginia
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science An extensive review of fossil evidence finds that when North and South America became connected by a land bridge, migrations of mammals occurred in both directions, but South American species experienced a much higher extinction rate. https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2020/09/29/2009397117
- Item #2 Science A study of nursing home residents finds that tuned lighting (brighter hallway lighting during the day and dimmer at night) resulted in a halving of nighttime sleep disturbance events over traditional static lighting. https://www.brown.edu/news/2020-10-06/lighting
- Item #3 Fiction A new study finds that dog brains have a similar response to faces as do humans and other primates. https://www.jneurosci.org/content/early/2020/10/05/JNEUROSCI.2800-19.2020
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “In any 'big science' enterprise, like planetary exploration, where you must work in big teams of similarly driven people, it is important also to know how to work alongside others even when they may be your fiercest competitors.” - Carolyn Porco