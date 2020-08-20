Podcast #789 - August 22nd, 2020
COVID Update
News Items: Oleandra Snake Oil, Moon Capsules, Vision Debate, Black Dwarf Supernova, Pentagon UFO Task Force
Who's That Noisy
Name That Logical Fallacy: Do Your Own Research
Science or Fiction
Special Segment
- Special Segment COVID-19 Update
News Items
- Oleandra Snake Oil https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/oleandra-the-new-covid-snake-oil/
- Moon Capsules https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/08/could-a-dragon-spacecraft-fly-humans-to-the-moon-its-complicated/
- Vision Debate http://nautil.us/blog/this-vision-experiment-resolved-a-centuries_old-philosophical-debate?utm_source=RSS_Feed&utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=RSS_Syndication
- Black Dwarf Supernova https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200812113354.htm
- Pentagon UFO Task Force https://www.space.com/ufo-sightings-pentagon-task-force.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: rocks
Name That Logical Fallacy
- Do Your Own Research https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/do-your-own-research/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction The majority of hydrogen is produced by electrolysis from water, and is as clean as the source of electricity used in this process.
- Item #2 Science The global production of hydrogen is more than 70 million metric tons annually (which could theoretically produce 2.3 billon MWh of electricity – US energy production is 4.1 billion MWh annually). https://www.energy.gov/eere/articles/10-things-you-might-not-know-about-hydrogen-and-fuel-cells
- Item #3 Science Hydrogen is about 2.8 times as energy dense as gasoline by weight. https://afdc.energy.gov/fuels/hydrogen_basics.html#:~:text=The%20energy%20in%202.2%20pounds,driving%20range%20of%20conventional%20vehicles.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “But too often, “common sense” is the safe harbor of ignorance and an excuse for intellectual laziness. They don’t need facts because they already know the truth—their common sense has spared them the effort of investigation or thought.” Randy Wayne White “Captiva” Chapter Four