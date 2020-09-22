fbpx

The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #794 - September 26th, 2020

Main Image for Episode 794
COVID-19 Update
News Items: Better Batteries, Perovskite Solar Cells, Perception of Time, Rewiring the Brain, The 2020 IgNobels
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction

Special Segment

  • COVID-19 Update https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/airborne-transmission-of-sars-cov-2/

News Items

  • Better Batteries https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2020/09/the-story-of-cheaper-batteries-from-smartphones-to-teslas/
  • Perovskite Solar Cells and Better Copper https://phys.org/news/2020-09-highly-efficient-perovskite-solar-cells.html https://phys.org/news/2020-09-composite-material-revs-pursuit-advanced.html
  • Perception of Time https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/2020/09/how-you-perceive-time-may-depend-on-income-memory-formation/
  • Rewiring the Brain https://www.sciencefocus.com/future-technology/third-thumb-human-augmentation-rewires-the-brain/
  • 2020 IgNobels https://www.improbable.com/ig-about/winners/

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Solar Art

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Researchers have demonstrated the cause of Australian fairy circles – a reaction-diffusion pattern of water dynamics following a mathematical pattern first proposed by Alan Turing. – https://www.upi.com/Science_News/2020/09/22/Scientists-confirm-Alan-Turings-explanation-for-Australian-fairy-circles/4001600784948/
  • Item #2 A new analysis finds that the amount of life necessary in the clouds of Venus to produce the phosphine signature is several orders of magnitude less than the biomass in Earth’s clouds, making life a more plausible answer. https://www.universetoday.com/147891/how-much-life-would-be-required-to-create-the-phosphine-signal-on-venus/
  • Item #3 Scientists have identified the first confirmed “Murder Hornet” nest in Washington state. https://www.pennlive.com/nation-world/2020/08/usas-first-male-murder-hornet-has-been-captured-in-washington-state-report.html

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “An informed appraisal of life absolutely requires a full understanding of life’s arena – the universe. By deepening our understanding of the true nature of physical reality, we profoundly reconfigure our sense of ourselves and our experience of the universe.” — Brian Greene