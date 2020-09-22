Podcast #794 - September 26th, 2020
COVID-19 Update
News Items: Better Batteries, Perovskite Solar Cells, Perception of Time, Rewiring the Brain, The 2020 IgNobels
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Special Segment
- COVID-19 Update https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/airborne-transmission-of-sars-cov-2/
News Items
- Better Batteries https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2020/09/the-story-of-cheaper-batteries-from-smartphones-to-teslas/
- Perovskite Solar Cells and Better Copper https://phys.org/news/2020-09-highly-efficient-perovskite-solar-cells.html https://phys.org/news/2020-09-composite-material-revs-pursuit-advanced.html
- Perception of Time https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/2020/09/how-you-perceive-time-may-depend-on-income-memory-formation/
- Rewiring the Brain https://www.sciencefocus.com/future-technology/third-thumb-human-augmentation-rewires-the-brain/
- 2020 IgNobels https://www.improbable.com/ig-about/winners/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Solar Art
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Researchers have demonstrated the cause of Australian fairy circles – a reaction-diffusion pattern of water dynamics following a mathematical pattern first proposed by Alan Turing. – https://www.upi.com/Science_News/2020/09/22/Scientists-confirm-Alan-Turings-explanation-for-Australian-fairy-circles/4001600784948/
- Item #2 Science A new analysis finds that the amount of life necessary in the clouds of Venus to produce the phosphine signature is several orders of magnitude less than the biomass in Earth’s clouds, making life a more plausible answer. https://www.universetoday.com/147891/how-much-life-would-be-required-to-create-the-phosphine-signal-on-venus/
- Item #3 Fiction Scientists have identified the first confirmed “Murder Hornet” nest in Washington state. https://www.pennlive.com/nation-world/2020/08/usas-first-male-murder-hornet-has-been-captured-in-washington-state-report.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “An informed appraisal of life absolutely requires a full understanding of life’s arena – the universe. By deepening our understanding of the true nature of physical reality, we profoundly reconfigure our sense of ourselves and our experience of the universe.” — Brian Greene