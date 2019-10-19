Podcast #746 - October 26th, 2019
Special Segment: Are We All Hypocrites
News Items: Prime Editing, Aluminum Air Batteries, The Blob, Holotropic Breathwork
Who's That Noisy
Dumbest Thing of the Week
Science or Fiction
News Items: Prime Editing, Aluminum Air Batteries, The Blob, Holotropic Breathwork
Who's That Noisy
Dumbest Thing of the Week
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Special Discussion
- Are We All Hyprocrites https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/are-we-all-hypocrites/
News Items
- Prime Editing https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/prime-editing-the-genome/
- Aluminum Air Batteries https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/aluminum-air-batteries/
- The Blob https://gizmodo.com/do-not-fear-the-brainless-blob-monster-1839113984
- Holotropic Breathwork https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/holotropic-breathwork/
Who's That Noisy
- Whos That Noisy Answer to last week: piano
Dumbest Thing of the Week
- Dumbest thing of the Week https://www.huffpost.com/entry/ken-ham-halloween-hell_n_5dad32e2e4b0f34e3a783bed
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Scientists have developed a new method of mining and processing rare-earth elements with minimal environmental impact compared to current methods. https://penntoday.upenn.edu/news/magnets-sustainably-separate-mixtures-rare-earth-metals
- Item #2 Science For the first time scientists prove that human fetuses have a complex gut microbiome prior to birth. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/10/191023132145.htm
- Item #3 Science A new paper outlines a method for detecting wormholes. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/10/191023135913.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Science is the great antidote to the poison of enthusiasm and superstition.” ― Adam Smith, An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations