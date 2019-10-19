fbpx

The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #746 - October 26th, 2019

Special Segment: Are We All Hypocrites
News Items: Prime Editing, Aluminum Air Batteries, The Blob, Holotropic Breathwork
Who's That Noisy
Dumbest Thing of the Week
Science or Fiction

Special Discussion

  • Are We All Hyprocrites https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/are-we-all-hypocrites/

News Items

  • Prime Editing https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/prime-editing-the-genome/
  • Aluminum Air Batteries https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/aluminum-air-batteries/
  • The Blob https://gizmodo.com/do-not-fear-the-brainless-blob-monster-1839113984
  • Holotropic Breathwork https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/holotropic-breathwork/

Who's That Noisy

  • Whos That Noisy Answer to last week: piano

Dumbest Thing of the Week

  • Dumbest thing of the Week https://www.huffpost.com/entry/ken-ham-halloween-hell_n_5dad32e2e4b0f34e3a783bed

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Scientists have developed a new method of mining and processing rare-earth elements with minimal environmental impact compared to current methods. https://penntoday.upenn.edu/news/magnets-sustainably-separate-mixtures-rare-earth-metals
  • Item #2 For the first time scientists prove that human fetuses have a complex gut microbiome prior to birth. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/10/191023132145.htm
  • Item #3 A new paper outlines a method for detecting wormholes. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/10/191023135913.htm

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “Science is the great antidote to the poison of enthusiasm and superstition.” ― Adam Smith, An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations