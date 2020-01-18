Podcast #758 - January 18th, 2020
Interview with Joe Carvalko
News Items: Xenobots, Goop on Netflix, Oldest Material on Earth, UFOs and National Security, Goldilocks Stars
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: England and Wales
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Xenobots https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/robots/a30514544/xenobot-programmable-organism/
- Goop on Netflix https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2020/01/goops-netflix-trailer-paltrow-sinks-into-a-vagina-spews-pseudoscience/
- Oldest Material on Earth https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-51099609
- UFOs and National Security https://www.cbsnews.com/news/top-secret-ufo-files-could-cause-grave-damage-to-us-national-security-if-released-navy-says/
- Goldilocks Stars https://www.universetoday.com/144567/the-perfect-stars-to-search-for-life-on-their-planets/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week:
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1: England and Wales UK Geography
Interview
- Interview with Joe Carvalko http://carvalko.com/bio/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Virtually all of South America is east of Florida. http://www.somethinggeography.com/2016/10/where-is-south-america.html
- Item #2 Science The entire UK is north of the northern most point in the continental US. https://brilliantmaps.com/cities-transposed-latitude/
- Item #3 Fiction Spain is larger than Alaska. https://thetruesize.com
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'What is a master but a master student? And if that's true, then there's a responsibility on you to keep getting better and to explore avenues of your profession.' Neil Peart