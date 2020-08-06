Podcast #788 - August 15th, 2020
COVID-19 Update
News Items: Quackery in Afghanistan, The Russian Vaccine, CNO Neutrinos, TESS Exoplanet Mission, Huge Lave Tubes
Your Questions and E-mails: Benford's Law
Science or Fiction
Special Segment
- Special Segment COVID-19 Update
News Items
- COVID-19 Quackery in Afghanistan https://undark.org/2020/08/10/afghanistan-covid-19-drug-quackery/
- The Russian Vaccine https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/russian-and-other-covid-vaccines/
- CNO Neutrinos https://arxiv.org/abs/2006.15115
- TESS Exoplanet Mission https://www.space.com/nasa-tess-exoplanet-space-telescope-primary-mission-ends.html
- Follow Up on Lava Tubes https://spaceforce.org.uk/2020/08/06/lava-tubes-on-mars-and-the-moon-are-so-wide-they-can-host-planetary-bases/
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1: Benford's Law Steve, pretty please with cheese and Jay farts talk about Benford's Law. Pepe Smith Raleigh, NC/Hong Kong
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new review of dinosaurs closely related to birds finds that powered flight evolved independently at least three times in this group. https://www.cell.com/current-biology/fulltext/S0960-9822(20)30999-4?_returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Flinkinghub.elsevier.com%2Fretrieve%2Fpii%2FS0960982220309994%3Fshowall%3Dtrue
- Item #2 Science An analysis finds that TSA likely missed 4,600 firearms in carry on luggage for air travel between 2014 and 2019. https://www.informs.org/About-INFORMS/News-Room/Press-Releases/New-Research-Finds-the-TSA-May-Have-Missed-Thousands-of-Firearms-at-Airport-Security-Checkpoints-in-2014-2016
- Item #3 Fiction A comparison of wheat varieties from 1891 – 2010 finds that modern wheat has as much as 50% more gluten than the older cultivars. https://www.labmanager.com/news/gluten-in-wheat-what-has-changed-during-120-years-of-breeding-23535
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “To treat your facts with imagination is one thing, but to imagine your facts is another.” - John Burroughs (April 3, 1837 – March 29, 1921) was an American naturalist and nature essayist.