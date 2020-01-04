Podcast #756 - January 4th, 2020
Live from LA with special guest, George Hrab
Talking to true believers
Science or Fiction
Special Segment
- Talking to True Believers Each of the rogues details their encounters with true believers and the lessons they learned.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science When LA was founded the city's full name was, 'El Pueblo de Nuestra Señora la Reina de los Ángeles del Río Porciúncula.'
- Item #2 Science In 1923 LA produced one quarter of the world's oil, it still sits atop the third largest oil field in the country.
- Item #3 Science In 1973 pranksters changed the landmark sign to read, 'Hollyweed.'
- Item #4 Fiction The LA area is the second most crowded metropolitan region in the United States.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Let us hope that Lysenko's success in Russia will serve for many generations to come as another reminder to the world of how quickly and easily a science can be corrupted when ignorant political leaders deem themselves competent to arbitrate scientific disputes.” - Martin Gardner