The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #756 - January 4th, 2020

Main Image for Episode 756
Live from LA with special guest, George Hrab
Talking to true believers
Science or Fiction

Special Segment

  • Talking to True Believers Each of the rogues details their encounters with true believers and the lessons they learned.

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 When LA was founded the city's full name was, 'El Pueblo de Nuestra Señora la Reina de los Ángeles del Río Porciúncula.'
  • Item #2 In 1923 LA produced one quarter of the world's oil, it still sits atop the third largest oil field in the country.
  • Item #3 In 1973 pranksters changed the landmark sign to read, 'Hollyweed.'
  • Item #4 The LA area is the second most crowded metropolitan region in the United States.

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “Let us hope that Lysenko's success in Russia will serve for many generations to come as another reminder to the world of how quickly and easily a science can be corrupted when ignorant political leaders deem themselves competent to arbitrate scientific disputes.” - Martin Gardner