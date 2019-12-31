fbpx

Podcast #757 - January 11th, 2020

Psychic Predictions

  • Psychic Predictions The rogues review predictions for 2019 and make their own predictions for 2020.

  • Virtual Humans https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-01-07/samsung-looks-beyond-ai-with-neon-artificial-humans
  • GM Trees https://cosmosmagazine.com/biology/can-gm-trees-please
  • Australian Fires https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/01/whats-causing-australias-devastating-fire-weather/
  • Engrams https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/zeroing-in-on-memories/
  • Puffins Use Tools https://www.cnn.com/2019/12/31/world/puffins-use-tools-study-scn-trnd/index.html

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Windmilling jet engine

  • Item #1 Researchers have successfully developed a universal flu vaccine, which when tested in mice protected against six different influenza strains. https://news.gsu.edu/2020/01/06/researchers-develop-universal-flu-vaccine-with-nanoparticles-that-protects-against-six-different-influenza-viruses-in-mice/
  • Item #2 A new study finds that injuries from escooters have a higher rate of head injuries than from bicycles. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200108131651.htm
  • Item #3 The first ever FRB (fast radio burst) located within the Milky Way galaxy has been confirmed. https://www.sciencenews.org/article/home-galaxy-second-repeating-fast-radio-burst-is-puzzle

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “I'd take the awe of understanding over the awe of ignorance any day.” ― Douglas Adams