Item #1 Science Science Researchers have successfully developed a universal flu vaccine, which when tested in mice protected against six different influenza strains. https://news.gsu.edu/2020/01/06/researchers-develop-universal-flu-vaccine-with-nanoparticles-that-protects-against-six-different-influenza-viruses-in-mice/

Item #2 Science Science A new study finds that injuries from escooters have a higher rate of head injuries than from bicycles. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200108131651.htm