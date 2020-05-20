Question #1: R-Naught

Dear Steve, Bob-1, Bob-2, Evan, and Cara, [Insert standard I love the show and all of you text here.] There has been a lot of talk about R Naught these days, and I'm still confused. I've watched multiple videos and read multiple articles, and I still can't wrap my head around the subtleties. Wikipedia for example, says R0 is the expected number of cases directly generated by one case in a population where all individuals are susceptible to infection in the absence of 'any deliberate intervention in disease. That part makes sense. But then it says R0 is not a biological constant for a pathogen as it is also affected by other factors such as environmental conditions and the behaviour of the infected population, which seems to me to contradict the previous statement. Does it include interventions or not? I also hear talk of getting R0 below 1 to stop the spread, which also seems to go against the idea of 'in absence of interventions' part of the definition. Is the R0 of measles 18 or less than 1 because we are mostly vaccinated? If R0 can change based on population behavior, wouldn't you have to list the assumptions for the number to be meaningful? Anyway, I think you get what I'm getting at. Love all of you and stay healthy! Best, Bryan Schiffner Colorado