Skeptical Quote of the Week

'Science is the greatest thing known to humans. Through science we have been able to sieze a modicum of control over the otherwise natural state of chaos among the cosmos. It is truly the most stunning achievment for a life form that has emerged from the dust of the stars. In order for us to be the best stewards of our universe we must continue the pursuit of science and may it forever be our torch to light our way forward.' - Alyssa Carson, First resident of Armstrong Station, The Moon