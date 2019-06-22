Item #1 Fiction Fiction The name Sasquatch dervies from the First Nation name, Sasq'et, which did refer to a hairy wild man but by tradition was diminutive in size.

Item #2 Science Science The Pacific Northwest contains rainforests with the highest biomass density on Earth.

Item #3 Science Science Washington state has over 3,000 perennial ice and snow fields, including 186 named glaciers.