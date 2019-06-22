fbpx

The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #763 - February 22nd, 2020

Main Image for Episode 763
News Items: Oldest Crater and Snowball Earth, The Broomstick Challenge, Hypoallergenic Cats, Betelgeuse, Supernova, and Neutrinos, Genetics of Dating
Science or Fiction

News Items

  • The Oldest Crater and Snowball Earth https://www.reuters.com/article/us-science-crater/did-asteroid-that-hit-australia-help-thaw-ancient-snowball-earth-idUSKBN1ZM39N
  • The Broomstick Challenge https://www.nbcnews.com/pop-culture/pop-culture-news/it-s-just-physics-nasa-responds-broomstick-challenge-n1135026
  • Hypoallergenic Cats https://www.sciencenews.org/article/scientists-work-tame-cat-allergies-crispr-vaccine-food-therapy
  • Betelgeuse, Supernova, and Neutrinos https://www.forbes.com/sites/startswithabang/2020/01/29/this-early-warning-signal-could-successfully-predict-betelgeuses-supernova/#59fa6e5122db
  • Genetics of Dating https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2019/06/22/japanese-sign-dna-matchmaking-country-faces-generation-singletons/

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 The name Sasquatch dervies from the First Nation name, Sasq'et, which did refer to a hairy wild man but by tradition was diminutive in size.
  • Item #2 The Pacific Northwest contains rainforests with the highest biomass density on Earth.
  • Item #3 Washington state has over 3,000 perennial ice and snow fields, including 186 named glaciers.
  • Item #4 The seahawk is not a real bird, and the NFL team uses an African Augur Hawk as their live mascot.

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'The Seven Social Sins Wealth without work. Pleasure without conscience. Knowledge without character. Commerce without morality. Science without humanity. Religion without sacrifice. Politics without principle.' - Frederick Lewis Donaldson