Podcast #763 - February 22nd, 2020
News Items: Oldest Crater and Snowball Earth, The Broomstick Challenge, Hypoallergenic Cats, Betelgeuse, Supernova, and Neutrinos, Genetics of Dating
Science or Fiction
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- The Oldest Crater and Snowball Earth https://www.reuters.com/article/us-science-crater/did-asteroid-that-hit-australia-help-thaw-ancient-snowball-earth-idUSKBN1ZM39N
- The Broomstick Challenge https://www.nbcnews.com/pop-culture/pop-culture-news/it-s-just-physics-nasa-responds-broomstick-challenge-n1135026
- Hypoallergenic Cats https://www.sciencenews.org/article/scientists-work-tame-cat-allergies-crispr-vaccine-food-therapy
- Betelgeuse, Supernova, and Neutrinos https://www.forbes.com/sites/startswithabang/2020/01/29/this-early-warning-signal-could-successfully-predict-betelgeuses-supernova/#59fa6e5122db
- Genetics of Dating https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2019/06/22/japanese-sign-dna-matchmaking-country-faces-generation-singletons/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction The name Sasquatch dervies from the First Nation name, Sasq'et, which did refer to a hairy wild man but by tradition was diminutive in size.
- Item #2 Science The Pacific Northwest contains rainforests with the highest biomass density on Earth.
- Item #3 Science Washington state has over 3,000 perennial ice and snow fields, including 186 named glaciers.
- Item #4 Science The seahawk is not a real bird, and the NFL team uses an African Augur Hawk as their live mascot.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'The Seven Social Sins Wealth without work. Pleasure without conscience. Knowledge without character. Commerce without morality. Science without humanity. Religion without sacrifice. Politics without principle.' - Frederick Lewis Donaldson