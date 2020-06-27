Podcast #781 - June 27th, 2020
COVID-19 and Air Purifiers
News Items: Electrified Masks, Black Neutron Stars, Vaccine Nationalism, Tennis Star Gets COVID-19
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Where Did the Towers Go
Science or Fiction
Special Segment
- COVID-19 Update https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/can-air-purifiers-stop-spread-of-covid-19-virus/
News Items
- Electrified Masks https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/electrified-fabric-could-zap-the-coronavirus-on-masks-and-clothing/
- Black Neutron Star https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-53151106
- Vaccine Nationalism https://theconversation.com/how-vaccine-nationalism-could-block-vulnerable-populations-access-to-covid-19-vaccines-140689
- Tennis Star Gets COVID-19 https://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/53148053
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: First Sound Recording
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Where Did the Towers Go? Plausible theory of the 9 11 collapses? Message: Greetings from Norway! So, I was just made aware of a book by Dr. Judy Wood called 'Where did the towers go?'. I googled it, and found this documentary: https://youtu.be/zOo22epklyE I've never heard of that theory before, and, disregarding all the anecdotal evidence of people being flung a block away by some strange force, it was pretty entertaining. What's your take on this? Best regards, J. I. Falck
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Elephants kill 10 times more people every year than lions, sharks, and wolves combined. https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/energy-and-environment/elephants-killed-over-2300-people-in-last-five-years-environment-ministry/article28208456.ece
- Item #2 Fiction The non-human animal responsible for the most human deaths by direct attack, not through venom, poison, or disease, is the domestic dog.
- Item #3 Science #3) Snakes as a group kill more people every year than any other animal, excluding other humans and disease vectors. https://www.dw.com/en/snakebites-kill-at-least-80000-people-per-year-and-probably-more/a-48836235
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'The number of women entering astronomy graduate programs has more than tripled since I started graduate school in the early '70's. The number of women at scientific conferences has increased, as has the number of women in technical positions on observatory staffs. This is a BIG improvement! And the future looks bright for women in astronomy. Half of the undergraduate students majoring in astronomy are women now, and the fraction of new Ph.D.s who are women continues to rise.' Caty Pilachowski, Kirkwood Chair in Astronomy at Indiana University Bloomington, former President of the American Astronomical society, a fellow of AAAS, a strong advocate of decreasing light pollution, and an equally strong advocate of helping more women and minorities find paths to careers in science.