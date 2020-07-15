Podcast #784 - July 18th, 2020
Interview with Stephon Alexander
Special Segment
- Grant Imahara In Memorium
News Items
- Dog Years Myth https://www.today.com/pets/research-has-found-new-way-determining-dog-s-age-t186033
- Fighting Climate Change with Rock Dust https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/07/spreading-rock-dust-on-farms-could-be-a-major-climate-action/
- Perception and Filtering https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/imagining-vs-seeing/ https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-brains-filter/
- Unused Spectrum https://phys.org/news/2020-07-underused-electromagnetic-spectrum-optics-boost.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Drill cleaner
Interview
- Interview with Stephon Alexander The Jazz of Physics: The Secret Link Between Music and the Structure of the Universe
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Scientists have developed an organic solvent that can dissolve any source of cellulose at room temperature, tripling the efficiency of producing biofuel from plant waste. https://scienmag.com/love-hate-relationship-of-solvent-and-water-leads-to-better-biomass-breakup/
- Item #2 Science Scientists have demonstrated a solar energy converter with 85% efficiency and project a cost of 3 cents per kilowatt hour. https://neworleanscitybusiness.com/blog/2020/07/15/tulane-scientists-build-high-performing-hybrid-solar-energy-converter/
- Item #3 Science Researchers have developed a catalyst that can be used in the conversion of sea water to fuel and calculate that it will function at industrial scale. https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlelanding/2020/EE/D0EE01457E#!divAbstract
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Hopefully, the 27th time's the charm.' - Grant Imahara