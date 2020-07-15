fbpx

The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #784 - July 18th, 2020

Interview with Stephon Alexander
Grant Imahara Dies
News Items: Dog Years Myth, Fighting Climate Change with Crushed Rock, Perception and Filtering, Unused EM Spectrum
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction

Special Segment

  • Grant Imahara In Memorium

News Items

  • Dog Years Myth https://www.today.com/pets/research-has-found-new-way-determining-dog-s-age-t186033
  • Fighting Climate Change with Rock Dust https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/07/spreading-rock-dust-on-farms-could-be-a-major-climate-action/
  • Perception and Filtering https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/imagining-vs-seeing/ https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-brains-filter/
  • Unused Spectrum https://phys.org/news/2020-07-underused-electromagnetic-spectrum-optics-boost.html

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Drill cleaner

Interview

  • Interview with Stephon Alexander The Jazz of Physics: The Secret Link Between Music and the Structure of the Universe

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Scientists have developed an organic solvent that can dissolve any source of cellulose at room temperature, tripling the efficiency of producing biofuel from plant waste. https://scienmag.com/love-hate-relationship-of-solvent-and-water-leads-to-better-biomass-breakup/
  • Item #2 Scientists have demonstrated a solar energy converter with 85% efficiency and project a cost of 3 cents per kilowatt hour. https://neworleanscitybusiness.com/blog/2020/07/15/tulane-scientists-build-high-performing-hybrid-solar-energy-converter/
  • Item #3 Researchers have developed a catalyst that can be used in the conversion of sea water to fuel and calculate that it will function at industrial scale. https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlelanding/2020/EE/D0EE01457E#!divAbstract

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Hopefully, the 27th time's the charm.' - Grant Imahara