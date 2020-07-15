Item #1 Fiction Fiction Scientists have developed an organic solvent that can dissolve any source of cellulose at room temperature, tripling the efficiency of producing biofuel from plant waste. https://scienmag.com/love-hate-relationship-of-solvent-and-water-leads-to-better-biomass-breakup/

Item #2 Science Science Scientists have demonstrated a solar energy converter with 85% efficiency and project a cost of 3 cents per kilowatt hour. https://neworleanscitybusiness.com/blog/2020/07/15/tulane-scientists-build-high-performing-hybrid-solar-energy-converter/