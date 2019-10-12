Skeptical Quote of the Week

'Science doesn't purvey absolute truth. Science is a mechanism. It's a way of trying to improve your knowledge of nature. It's a system for testing your thoughts against the universe and seeing whether they match. And this works, not just for the ordinary aspects of science, but for all of life. I should think people would want to know that what they know is truly what the universe is like, or at least as close as they can get to it.' Isaac Asimov, interview, Bill Moyers' World of Ideas, October 21, 1988