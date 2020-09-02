Question #1: Stargazing Permit

I was listening to your show mentioning how enjoyable it was to go stargazing and watch the Perseids meteor shower and am aware that some of the hosts live in or near the New York area. New York has a requirement to get a permit for stargazing (maybe only in a few parks and beaches, I'm unsure) and was wondering what your thoughts are on this. Doesn't this inherently limit stargazers? Is there a benefit to the permit fee or is it just revenue for the state? Do you know of other states that do this? Is this an 'anti-science' permit for charging people to enjoy the night sky? Thanks for your time! Derek Swinamer British Columbia, Canada