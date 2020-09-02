Podcast #791 - September 5th, 2020
Interview with Tim Dodd-The Everyday Astronaut
Covid-19 Update
News Items: Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Instant COVID Testing, Blanets, Detecting Alien Biochemistry
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Stargazing Permit
Science or Fiction
Covid-19 Update
News Items: Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Instant COVID Testing, Blanets, Detecting Alien Biochemistry
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Stargazing Permit
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Special Segment
- COVID-19 Update https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/covid-in-children/
News Items
- Nuclear Diamond Batteries https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/nuclear-diamond-batteries/
- Instant COVID Testing https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/instant-coffee-covid-19-tests-could-be-the-answer-to-reopening-the-u-s/
- Blanets https://www.livescience.com/black-hole-planets-blanets.html
- Detecting Alien Biochemistry https://www.airspacemag.com/daily-planet/new-tool-detect-alien-biochemistry-180975699/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Nuclear reactor
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Stargazing Permit I was listening to your show mentioning how enjoyable it was to go stargazing and watch the Perseids meteor shower and am aware that some of the hosts live in or near the New York area. New York has a requirement to get a permit for stargazing (maybe only in a few parks and beaches, I'm unsure) and was wondering what your thoughts are on this. Doesn't this inherently limit stargazers? Is there a benefit to the permit fee or is it just revenue for the state? Do you know of other states that do this? Is this an 'anti-science' permit for charging people to enjoy the night sky? Thanks for your time! Derek Swinamer British Columbia, Canada
Interview
- Interview with Tim Dodd https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6uKrU_WqJ1R2HMTY3LIx5Q
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science An extensive study finds that political ads have an insignificant effect on voter choice, regardless of any variable considered, such as political affiliation, location, and positive vs negative ads. https://news.yale.edu/2020/09/02/political-ads-have-little-persuasive-power
- Item #2 Fiction A traffic simulation finds that small numbers of autonomous vehicles (<20%) could significantly slow overall traffic. https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1751-8121/abb1e1
- Item #3 Science A new study suggests that oxygen from Earth has been reacting with iron on the surface of the Moon. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200902152152.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Certain people – men, of course – discouraged me, saying [science] was not a good career for women. That pushed me even more to persevere.' - Francoise Barre, virologist who won the 2008 Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine