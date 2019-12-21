fbpx

The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #754 - December 21st, 2019

Main Image for Episode 754
Live from Melbourne Australia
Your Number's Up: Hubble's Constant
News Items: Does wearing a face mask prevent disease?, Perineum Sunbathing, Redacting Animal Sex, The SCAN Scam, Horizontal Gene Transfer and Plants, Measles Update, Tracking Meteors
Australian Pseudoscience: Chiropractors, Clean Coal, and Supplementation
Science or Fiction

Your Numbers Up

  • Your Number's Up Hubble's Constant

News Items

  • Does Wearing a Facemask Prevent Disease
  • Perineum Sunbathing
  • Redacting Animal Sex
  • The SCAN Scam
  • Horizontal Gene Transfer and Plants
  • Measles Update
  • Tracking Meteors

Special Segment

  • Australian Pseudoscience Chiropractors, Clean Coal, and Supplementation

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 A scoop of light roast coffee benas has more caffeine thatn a scoop of dark roast beans.
  • Item #2 Coffee with cream will cool more slowly than without.
  • Item #3 Coffee is the most traded commodity worldwide.
  • Item #4 Epidemics of coffee rust, a fungal infection that plagues arabica coffee worldwide, affects 70% of crops in Central America and in bad years entire crops have been lost.

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “NCCAM officials have spent $374 000 to find that inhaling lemon and lavender scents does not promote wound healing; $750 000 to find that prayer does not cure AIDS or hasten recovery from breast-reconstruction surgery; $390 000 to find that ancient Indian remedies do not control type 2 diabetes; $700 000 to find that magnets do not treat arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, or migraine headaches; and $406 000 to find that coffee enemas do not cure pancreatic cancer”. - Paul Offitt, and this quote was submitted back in 2012 by SGU listener Kevin Mack of Melbourne.