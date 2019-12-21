Podcast #754 - December 21st, 2019
Live from Melbourne Australia
Your Number's Up: Hubble's Constant
News Items: Does wearing a face mask prevent disease?, Perineum Sunbathing, Redacting Animal Sex, The SCAN Scam, Horizontal Gene Transfer and Plants, Measles Update, Tracking Meteors
Australian Pseudoscience: Chiropractors, Clean Coal, and Supplementation
Science or Fiction
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A scoop of light roast coffee benas has more caffeine thatn a scoop of dark roast beans.
- Item #2 Science Coffee with cream will cool more slowly than without.
- Item #3 Fiction Coffee is the most traded commodity worldwide.
- Item #4 Science Epidemics of coffee rust, a fungal infection that plagues arabica coffee worldwide, affects 70% of crops in Central America and in bad years entire crops have been lost.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “NCCAM officials have spent $374 000 to find that inhaling lemon and lavender scents does not promote wound healing; $750 000 to find that prayer does not cure AIDS or hasten recovery from breast-reconstruction surgery; $390 000 to find that ancient Indian remedies do not control type 2 diabetes; $700 000 to find that magnets do not treat arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, or migraine headaches; and $406 000 to find that coffee enemas do not cure pancreatic cancer”. - Paul Offitt, and this quote was submitted back in 2012 by SGU listener Kevin Mack of Melbourne.