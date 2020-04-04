Podcast #769 - April 4th, 2020
COVID-19 Update
News Items: Don't Drink Poison, Decoding Speech from Brainwaves, Using Urine to Build a Moon Base, Evolution of Land Plants
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
News Items: Don't Drink Poison, Decoding Speech from Brainwaves, Using Urine to Build a Moon Base, Evolution of Land Plants
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Special Segment
- COVID-19 Update The latest numbers and projections.
News Items
- Don’t Drink Poison https://apnews.com/6e04783f95139b5f87a5febe28d72015
- Decoding Speech from Brainwaves https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/decoding-speech-from-brainwaves/
- Using Urine to Build a Moon Base https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/building-moon-bases-using-urine/
- Evolution of Land Plants https://www.quantamagazine.org/billion-year-old-algae-and-newer-genes-hint-at-land-plants-origin-20200326/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: machine
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science The oldest living vertebrate is a Greenland shark, which is at least 272 years old. Females of the species do not reach breeding age until about 150 years old. https://www.newscientist.com/article/2100823-worlds-oldest-vertebrate-is-a-shark-that-may-live-for-500-years/
- Item #2 Fiction The Australian mulga snake has the most potent venom known. https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/invertebrates/g/geography-cone/
- Item #3 Science The European rabbit has the highest fecundity of any mammal. http://www.bbc.com/earth/story/20160304-one-animal-has-more-babies-than-any-other
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Having equal rights does not mean having equal talents, equal abilities, or equal knowledge. It assuredly does not mean that 'everyone's opinion about anything is as good as anyone else's.' And yet, this is now enshrined as the credo of a fair number of people despite being obvious nonsense.' Tom Nichols, 'The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters'