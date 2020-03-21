fbpx

Podcast #767 - March 21st, 2020

5-10 Years - Arsenic Based Life
News Items:Hoarders of the Pandemic, Evolution of Anxiety, Extreme Depth of Focus Lens, Predicting the Present
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Neonatal Vitamin K
Science or Fiction

5-10 Years

  • Arsenic-Based Life https://www.nationalgeographic.com/news/2012/7/120709-arsenic-space-nasa-science-felisa-wolfe-simon/

News Items

  • Hoarders of the Pandemic https://www.discovermagazine.com/health/why-coronavirus-is-turning-people-into-hoarders-a-q-and-a-on-the-psychology
  • Evolution of Anxiety https://www.nationalgeographic.com/history/reference/modern-history/why-we-evolved-to-feel-panic-anxiety/
  • Extreme Depth of Focus Lens https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/extreme-depth-of-focus-lens/
  • Predicting the Present https://medicalxpress.com/news/2020-03-youre-brain.html

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Koalas

Questions and Emails

  • Question #1: Vitamin K for Newborns Thought this would be a good topic. Didn’t about this craziness. https://www.facebook.com/23899261428/posts/10157443873181429/ Mark Gregor-Pearse Chicago

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Although the flu strain that caused the 1918 pandemic was particularly virulent, it was likely secondary bacterial infections that caused most deaths, not the virus itself. https://academic.oup.com/jid/article/196/11/1717/886065
  • Item #2 The Bubonic Plague is still the deadliest in history, with between 75 and 200 million deaths. https://www.mphonline.org/worst-pandemics-in-history/
  • Item #3 There have been more cholera pandemics than any other type of organism. https://www.historyofvaccines.org/index.php/content/articles/influenza-pandemics

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “What you learn from a life in science is the vastness of our ignorance.” – David Eagleman