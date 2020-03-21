Item #1 Science Science Although the flu strain that caused the 1918 pandemic was particularly virulent, it was likely secondary bacterial infections that caused most deaths, not the virus itself. https://academic.oup.com/jid/article/196/11/1717/886065

Item #2 Science Science The Bubonic Plague is still the deadliest in history, with between 75 and 200 million deaths. https://www.mphonline.org/worst-pandemics-in-history/