Podcast #767 - March 21st, 2020
5-10 Years - Arsenic Based Life
News Items:Hoarders of the Pandemic, Evolution of Anxiety, Extreme Depth of Focus Lens, Predicting the Present
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Neonatal Vitamin K
Science or Fiction
5-10 Years
- Arsenic-Based Life https://www.nationalgeographic.com/news/2012/7/120709-arsenic-space-nasa-science-felisa-wolfe-simon/
News Items
- Hoarders of the Pandemic https://www.discovermagazine.com/health/why-coronavirus-is-turning-people-into-hoarders-a-q-and-a-on-the-psychology
- Evolution of Anxiety https://www.nationalgeographic.com/history/reference/modern-history/why-we-evolved-to-feel-panic-anxiety/
- Extreme Depth of Focus Lens https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/extreme-depth-of-focus-lens/
- Predicting the Present https://medicalxpress.com/news/2020-03-youre-brain.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Koalas
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Vitamin K for Newborns Thought this would be a good topic. Didn’t about this craziness. https://www.facebook.com/23899261428/posts/10157443873181429/ Mark Gregor-Pearse Chicago
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Although the flu strain that caused the 1918 pandemic was particularly virulent, it was likely secondary bacterial infections that caused most deaths, not the virus itself. https://academic.oup.com/jid/article/196/11/1717/886065
- Item #2 Science The Bubonic Plague is still the deadliest in history, with between 75 and 200 million deaths. https://www.mphonline.org/worst-pandemics-in-history/
- Item #3 Fiction There have been more cholera pandemics than any other type of organism. https://www.historyofvaccines.org/index.php/content/articles/influenza-pandemics
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “What you learn from a life in science is the vastness of our ignorance.” – David Eagleman